White Rock Renegades make it a silver

Kennedy Van Unen of the White Rock Renegades prepares to throw a pitch in Montreal.

The White Rock Renegades’ U16 girls came close to winning it all at the 2016 Canadian Fast Pitch Championship in Montreal – but settled for silver.

The Surrey Storm outlasted the White Rock Renegades 9-3 in the final to take the championship title in the Aug. 17-21 tournament.

The Surrey squad won the provincial championship in North Delta last month, going undefeated in seven games. The Renegades placed fifth.

Twenty-five teams, including five from B.C., were at the national tournament. The Storm won three of four games in the round robin to qualify for the 12-team playoff round, their only loss a 3-0 setback against the undefeated Manitoba Thunder.

The Storm were ranked eighth after the round robin and were placed in a three-team group that included the Thunder band the Delta Heat. They easily placed first in the group to qualify for the semifinal, blasting Manitoba 10-0 then topping the Heat 7-2.

After a 3-1 win over the Oakville Angels Sunday morning, Surrey stayed on the field to play the Renegades for the championship.

The Storm got out to an early lead in the first inning on a single from Hayley Grice, scoring Grace Messmer from second base.

White Rock took the lead in the top of the second, sending nine batters to the plate and scoring three times for a 3-1 advantage. Lauren Dolynski tripled to score Leah Fortin, then scored on an error. Alina Wutke crossed the plate for the third run on a single by Goergia Ogg.

The lead didn’t last long as Surrey went up 4-3 in the bottom of the second. Kyra Weins scored on an error, then Alex Ebeling singled to score Emma Moreno and Brooklyn MacLeod.

The Storm blew the game wide-open with three runs in the third inning and three more in the fourth.

Weins was the top batter in the tournament with a .538 average and two triples over eight games, scoring nine runs and batting in nine others. Grice was named to the tournament all-star team as an outfielder after hitting .500 with a triple, two doubles, four RBIs and seven runs scored.