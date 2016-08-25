Local swimmers heat up pool at provincials

Emma Lawson of White Rock Amateur Swimming Association, Veronica Phillips of Crescent Beach Swimming Club, Lauren Toy of White Rock and Lianna Holz of the Richmond Kigoos combined to break a B.C. record in the regional medley relay.

A host of local swimmers participated in the recent BC Summer Swimming Association provincial championships – including members of a relay team that set a new record in the pool.

Hosted at City Centre Aquatic Complex in Coquitlam, the Aug. 15-21 tournament featured swimmers from clubs around the province, including the Crescent Beach Swimming Club and White Rock Amateur Swimming Association.

One highlight from the event came from the Division 4 girls’ regional medley team, which placed first in B.C. and broke a six-year-old provincial record for the regional medley relay. Emma Lawson and Lauren Toy of the White Rock club combined with Crescent Beach’s Veronica Phillips and Lianna Holz of the Richmond Kigoos to achieve the feat.

Other regional relay teams that included Crescent club swimmers: Blake Nelson in boys’ Division 2 finished fifth; Nick Johnson in boys’ Division 3 finished second; Daniel Wang in Open Swimming 1 finished first; and William Messcu in Open Swimming 2 finished second.

Kamloops is set to host next year’s provincial championships.