Sports
South Surrey teen makes tennis nationals
Megan Lang-Gould of South Surrey is among the participants in this year's national U14 tennis tournament in Quebec.
Megan Lang-Gould of South Surrey is making a racket on the courts this week in Quebec.
The 14-year-old is among the tennis players competing in the U14 Outdoor Rogers Junior Nationals in Mont-Tremblant, Que. The tournament began Aug. 29 and continues through to Sunday, Sept. 4.
Lang-Gould, an Elgin Park Secondary student, has been training out of the Surrey Tennis Centre for the past three years and is coached by Zack Ohlin.
Lang-Gould, who lost her first few matches this week, is one of 14 B.C. athletes in the tournament, including another Surrey player, 12-year-old Chloe Yo.
