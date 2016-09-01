- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
Sports
Real estate agents eye home at South Surrey softball tourney
Local real estate agents will come together next Friday for the ninth annual Real Estate Softball Tournament at Softball City.
Hosted by Sutton Premier Realty and TD Canada Trust, the day will feature more than 150 agents and brokers with their families competing for amateur slow pitch bragging rights.
Major real estate deals and financial transactions will take a back seat, as teams of professionals “hang up licences, heels or ties for a day,” according to Manny Sraw of Sutton Premier Realty.
The tournament – open to spectators – is set for Friday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. until approximately 6 p.m. at Softball City, 2201 148 St.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.