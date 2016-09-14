Giants set to honour Mr. Hockey

The Vancouver Giants will wear a special jersey honouring the late Gordie Howe at the team's WHL season opener at the Langley Events Centre on Sept. 23.

The Giants — set to play their first season at the LEC — will wear special uniforms to pay tribute to Howe in the game against the Everett Silvertips on Sept. 23.

Howe passed away in June at age 88.

The teams will also play with a special No. 9 game puck and the Howe family will be on hand for a pre-game ceremony. Every fan in attendance will also receive a commemorative pin.

Howe was one of the original owners of the Giants when the franchise joined the Western Hockey League in 2001.

“Gordie was a big part of the franchise from the start,” said Vancouver majority owner Ron Toigo.

“Along with Pat (Quinn), he gave us instant credibility in the hockey world.

“He was like family to us (and) we will never forget what he meant to the Giants, and to be sure no one ever does, we will honour him as we did Pat by retiring number 9 on opening night with the Howe family.”

Quinn, who passed away in 2014 will be honoured on White Spot Legends Night on Nov. 10.

He is being inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in November.

The Giants are owned by the Toigo family, the Howe family, the Quinn family, and Michael Buble.

The Giants also released their special events calendar for the season.

Sept. 27 — Las Vegas Giveaway Night

Sept. 30 — Country Night

Oct. 5 — Thanksgiving Turkey Toss presented by BC Turkey Farmers

Nov. 10 — White Spot Legends Night

Dec. 16 — Hyundai Teddy Bear Toss

Jan. 20 — Outdoorsman Night

Feb. 13 — Family Day Festival

March 1 — Fill the Rink in support of Basics for Babies

March 18 — Fan Appreciation Night