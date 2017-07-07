Canada calls once again for Konig

Second straight summer Langley’s Aislinn Konig set to wear the Maple Leaf

Aislinn Konig is all set to wear the Maple Leaf for the second straight summer.

The 19-year-old from Langley was among the dozen players named to the final roster on Friday (July 7) for Canada Basketball’s U19 junior women’s national team.

Konig and another Langley teen, Louise Forsyth, were among the 24 players invited to the tryouts, which were held July 2 to 4 in Toronto.

But among the dozen players named to the final roster, Konig is the lone representative from B.C.

“After a very competitive tryout we have selected 12 athletes to represent Canada in Italy for the FIBA U19 women’s basketball World Cup 2017,” said Denise Dignard, Canada Basketball’s director of the women’s high performance program.

“We look forward to seeing these athletes build on their previous international experience and compete against the best in the world within their age-group.”

Konig is coming off her freshman season with the NCAA Division 1 North Carolina State Wolfpack.

She called her first season with the Wolfpack an ‘eye-opening experience.’

Prior to heading south of the border, Konig established herself as one of the top B.C. high school players of all time, capturing three straight most valuable player awards in leading the Brookswood Bobcats senior girls program to provincial titles in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Currently ranked fourth in the world for their age group, Canada will play in an exhibition tournament from July 15 to 17 in Voiron, France against No. 3 France, No. 7 Australia and No. 9 China.

Following that, the team will head to Italy for the World Cup, which tips off July 22 against No. 15 South Korea.

Canada finished eighth at the event in 2015.

Last summer, Konig helped Canada win silver at the U18 FIBA Americas championships in Chile.