Coastal FC wins U15 provincial soccer title

Earlier this month in the Okanagan, the only thing hotter than the weather were the members of Coastal FC’s under-15 boys soccer team.

The Semiahmoo Peninsula squad was in Vernon, for BC ‘B’ Cup provincial championships, which were held July 6-9, and after playing four days in sweltering heat, captured the gold medal – finishing with four wins, no losses and a goal differential of 26-1. The team finished with three shutouts, and goalkeeper Ryan Brown gave up the fewer goals of any keeper in the tournament.

The team made a little bit of club history, too, as the first team in the 51-year history of Coastal FC – and it’s predecessor, Peace Arch Soccer – to advance to provincial ‘B’ finals three years in a row. The U15s also made it to the championship as U14s last season, where they finished with silver medals, and two years ago, won gold in the U13 tournament.

Goals came from all over the field for the Coastal crew, as several players recorded goals in multiple games, or had multi-goal performances in single games, including Thomas Curyer, Saeed Khan, Cameron Cooke, Cameron MacDonald and Keegan Aves. Additional offence was provided by Emilio Marquez, Duncan Bates, Daniel Bamgbade, Will Seely and Mattheus Bremer, according to an tournament recap emailed to Peace Arch News.

Aiden Jaager, John Fizzard, Kai Pledger and Liam Worsley were also instrumental in leading the team’s strong defensive efforts, coaches noted.