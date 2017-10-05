Dropping the gloves with David Tendeck

Vancouver Giants goaltender David Tendeck is in his second Western Hockey League season with the team. The Giants are back in action this weekend with games against Tri-City Americans tonight (Friday) and tomorrow at the Langley Events Centre. Gary Ahuja Langley Times

Tendeck is six-foot-two and 165 pounds and posted a 4.78 goals against average and .856 save percentage in 22 games last season. In three games this season, he is 1-1 with a 4.78 GAA and .856 save percentage.

He was a sixth round pick of the Giants in the 2014 Western Hockey League bantam draft.

The soon-to-be 18-year-old — he celebrates his birthday near the end of November — from North Vancouver spent a few minutes chatting with Times sports reporter Gary Ahuja about both hockey and his interests off the ice.

Favourite movie: Man of Steel.

Last concert you attended: Never been to a concert.

Pre-game ritual: Nothing stands out. But I have to have pasta as part of my pre-game meal

Pump-up song: Red Flag by Billy Talent.

Favourite meal: Steak and mashed potatoes.

Favourite TV show: The Walking Dead.

Tim Hortons or Starbucks: Tim Hortons.

Smoothie of choice: Strawberry banana.

TV show you recently binge watched: Not a TV guy.

The celebrity that always makes you laugh: Will Ferrell.

The app you spend too much time on: Snapchat.

At the all-you-can-eat buffet, you go straight for the: Meat.

Favourite NHL team: Los Angeles Kings.

Who do you pattern your game after: (San Jose Sharks goaltender) Martin Jones.

If you didn’t play hockey, what sport would you play: Baseball.

If you couldn’t play pro hockey, what would you do occupation-wise: Chiropractor.

Nickname: Tendy.

Biggest name from your hometown/hockey association: (North Shore Winter Club’s) Martin Jones.

The coolest person you have ever met: Nick Helm.

Athlete you admire the most: Sidney Crosby.

One thing people don’t know about you: If I had to drink one thing, it would be carrot juice.

If you could be a superhero, you would be: Superman.

