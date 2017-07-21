Fastpitch provincials set for South Surrey this weekend

The White Rock Renegades ‘99 - fresh off an appearance at the Canada Cup last week – will be among the teams vying for a provincial championships this weekend at Softball City. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Some of the best young girls fastpitch players in the province are at Softball City this weekend, as a pair of provincial championship tournaments hit the field.

Both the B.C Under-18 Girls Softball Championships, as well as the U16 provincial tournament, get underway Friday at the South Surrey facility, and run throughout the weekend. The gold-medal games in each age division are set for late afternoon Sunday.

Both tournaments will feature local talent, with Surrey, Delta and White Rock teams in the field. The host club, the White Rock Renegades, will have three entries between the two events – the Renegades ‘99 and 2000 teams are in the under-18 showdown, while the Renegades 2002 will compete in the U16 draw.

The Renegades ‘99 finished second in the country last year at national championships, losing the gold-medal game to their teammates, the Renegades ‘98.