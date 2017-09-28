Former national softball team coach to hold South Surrey/White Rock pitching clinic

Young softball pitchers on the Semiahmoo Peninsula will get the opportunity to learn from one of the best in the game next month, when Ron Clarke hosts a series of pitching clinics for members of the South Surrey-White Rock Minor Softball Association.

The sessions – offered for under-19, U16, U14 and U12 age divisions – will be held at two locations: Pacific Heights Elementary (17148 26 Ave.) and Ocean Cliff Elementary (12550 20 Ave.). Pacific Heights’ sessions are held on Tuesdays, beginning Oct. 6 and wrapping up on Dec. 12, while the Ocean Cliff programs will run Wednesdays, beginning Oct. 11 and ending Dec. 13.

For more information – including specific times for each age division – visit www.sswrmsa.ca/clinics.html

The clinic is restricted to SSWRMSA members ($150), though it may open to non-members at a later date, depending on space, a news release notes.

Clarke, currently the head instructor at the Delta Softball Academy, has more than 20 years coaching experience, and was the head coach of Team Canada’s national women’s fastpitch team at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney. He also coached Canadian squads at Pan-Am Games and world championships in the mid-1990s.

– Nick Greenizan