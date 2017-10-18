Giants’ Benson, Cougars’ Cholowski chosen for Team WHL

Vancouver Giants forward Tyler Benson and Prince George Cougars defenceman Dennis Cholowski will suit up for Team WHL at the CIBC Canada Russia Series next month.

The games are Nov. 6 in Moose Jaw, SK and Nov. 7 in Swift Current, SK.

Benson was also selected for play for Team Canada last year as well and had two goals and three points in a pair of games.

Cholowski, who is from Langley, was chosen for the first time as he previously played in the BCHL with the Chilliwack Chiefs and then collegiality for St. Cloud State prior to joining the Cougars this season.

Both players were selected in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, with Cholowski going in the first round (20th overall) to the Detroit Red Wings while Benson was chosen in the second round (32nd overall) by the Edmonton Oilers and each has signed entry-level contracts with their respective clubs.

SEE: Langley teen living the dream after Detroit drafts him in first round

Benson has yet to suit up for the Giants this season as he recovers from off-season surgery.

Cholowski has four goals and nine points in eight games.

The Cougars are set to play at the Langley Events Centre on Oct. 27 when they visit the Giants.

Vancouver is in the midst of a seven-game road trip, having won 5-4 in overtime on Oct. 17 in Prince Albert. They are back in action on Oct. 18 in Saskatoon before wrapping up the road trip with games in Brandon and Regina on Oct. 20 and 21, respectively.

sports@langleytimes.com