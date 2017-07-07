Langley Blaze blasting through tournament on home field

The junior and premium teams are facing North Delta and Parksville.

The Langley Premier Blaze hammered the North Delta Blue Jays 17-9 Thursday in game five of the Midget AAA Provincial Tournament at McLeod Athletic Park.

The Jays took an early lead with five runs in the bottom of the first, but the Blaze roared back in the top of the second to tie the game.

After that, the Blaze kept running up the score, with another five runs in the third to Delta’s three and five more in the fifth inning.

The Parksville Royals also defeated the White Rock Tritons Friday in a 2-0 match in game four.

On Thursday, game three was a 10-4 Junior Blaze victory over North Delta, and game two saw the Junior Blaze down Parksville 10-6. Game one saw the Premier Blaze edge out White Rock 2-1.

The tournament continues Saturday with North Delta facing White Rock at 10 a.m., the Premier and Junior Blaze teams facing off at 12:45 p.m., and Parksville facing North Delta at 3:30 p.m.