Surrey goaltender signs to play in KHL

Sullivan Heights’ Derek Dun to play next season in Beijing

Goaltender Derek Dun, playing for the BCHL’s Nanaimo Clippers, dives for a loose puck during a 2013 game against the Surrey Eagles. (File photo)

A Surrey goaltender is heading east.

Far east.

Derek Dun, a Sullivan Heights Secondary graduated and former University of British Columbia goalie, signed a pro contract last week with the Beijing, China-based HC Kunlun Red Star of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL).

Dun’s signing was announced Thursday, alongside that of UBC teammate Luc Lockhart, who is also set to join HC Kunlun, a second-year team in the primarily Russian-based KHL.

The team is coached by former National Hockey League head coach Mike Keenan.

Dun was the Thunderbirds’ starting netminder for the 2016/17 season, and prior to that, spent two years in the NCAA with the University of Northern Michigan.

Prior to his university career, the 23-year-old spent three seasons in the BC Hockey League, playing for the Cowichan Valley Capitals and the Nanaimo Clippers.