Surrey’s Jeremy Kennedy wins another UFC fight to remain undefeated

Surrey’s Jeremy Kennedy remains undefeated in the UFC octagon.
Today, the Fleetwood-raised MMA athlete took down fellow featherweight Kyle Bochniak in a unanimous decision during a UFC on Fox 25 event, held at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y., the former home of the NHL’s New York Islanders.
“JBC,” as the affable Kennedy is nicknamed, is now 3-0 in UFC action since his first fight for the organization in Vancouver last summer.
With that win, @JeremyKennedyWC stays undefeated! #UFCLongIsland pic.twitter.com/xbUXJgkbkl— UFC (@ufc) July 22, 2017
Kennedy was sparring with Bochniak on Twitter weeks before a real-life fight between the two UFC-ers was announced.
Last August at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Kennedy scored a unanimous decision over fellow Canadian newcomer Alessandro Ricci, and in February he defeated local favourite Rony Jason at an event in Fortaleza, Brazil.
“I feel like because of my age, I’m only 24, there’s an opening for me to be the face of Canadian MMA." @JeremyKennedyWC #UFCLongIsland pic.twitter.com/RXhzSTh0kt— UFC (@ufc) July 22, 2017
.@JeremyKennedyWC explains why he wants to fight @GrayMaynard next. Full video: https://t.co/kCq724q1hQ #UFCLongIsland pic.twitter.com/8ZjefVK0op— MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) July 22, 2017