Three teams left in contention at Canada Cup

And then there were three.

Only three teams remain in contention for a Canada Cup women’s division title, as the playoff rounds draw to a close.

Japan – the No. 1-ranked team in the world, and a multiple-time Canada Cup and Canadian Open champion – is already assured of a spot in Monday night’s final game, but their opponent will not be determined until an hour or so prior to gametime.

Venezeula and Australia are the other two teams left in contention, and they’ll square off at South Surrey’s Softball City Monday evening, at 5:30 p.m., to determine which team advances to the gold-medal game.

The championship game is scheduled for 8 p.m.

Canada was knocked from title contention on Saturday afternoon after a 6-3 loss to Philippines – the second time this week that the 17th-ranked Philippines defeated the host Canadians.

Team Canada also lost Friday to Australia, 7-5, before earning a 9-2 win over Canada Elite later in the day.