Undefeated Bayside Sharks head to Vancouver Island

Flanked by teammates Reid Davis and Kyle Wilkie, Bayside Shark Levi Hanson – an Elgin PArk Secondary grad – runs upfield against United during a Sept. 30 men’s Div. 1 rugby game. (Don Wright photo)

The Bayside Sharks are set to put their undefeated record on the line this weekend – against a team head coach Pete Clifford says he knows “nothing about.”

The Sharks – who are currently in first place in BC Rugby’s men’s Div. 1 standings – will be on Vancouver Island this weekend to take on Cowichan, a team that plays in the Island league and not, as Clifford points out, on the Lower Mainland circuit.

“They aren’t in our league, or even in our standings… but the league has only just release its final schedule – I’ve had four or five mockups until this week – so everyone’s a little confused about what is actually going on,” Clifford said.

“But at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter – we’re scheduled to go play somewhere, we’ll go play ‘em. I don’t mind travelling. Some teams make a big deal about it, but it just means you have to concentrate a little bit more, wake up a bit earlier.

“I don’t really care much about it. We just go where we need to go.”

The Sharks – who sport a perfect 4-0 win-loss record through the first month of the season – have spent much of their early schedule on the road. They opened the season with three straight road victories – against Abbotsford, Britannia and Kelowna – before winning at South Surrey Athletic Park two weekends ago, against United.

After this weekend’s trip to Parksville, the men’s side will have a bye week, followed by another road game, against the Vancouver Rowers.

The team’s next home game is Nov. 18 against the Surrey Beavers.