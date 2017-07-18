White Rock Tritons lose PBL playoff series to Langley Blaze

The season is over for the White Rock Tritons.

The South Surrey-based BC Premier Baseball League squad was eliminated from the first round of playoffs Saturday at Langley’s McLeod Park, after losing the first two of a best-of-three series against the Langley Blaze.

In the first game, the No. 2-seeded Blaze scored nine runs in the second inning en route to an 11-0 shutout win, and followed up later that afternoon with another shutout win, 2-0.

The Tritons – who missed the playoffs last season – entered this year’s post-season as the No. 7 seed, having dropped a few spots late in the season due to a six-game losing streak.

Four teams are left to contend for the BCPBL title – the Blaze, Coquitlam Reds, North Shore Twins and Parksville Royals. The playoffs continue July 20 at Coquitlam’s Mundy Park.