White Rock youngsters win gold

John Hogg photo White Rock champions sport moustaches – a tradition for the winning team – with their trophy.

In the spirit of ‘competitive fun,’ White Rock was unparalleled at the second annual Henri Lorieau 8U tournament July 1-3.

Hosted by White Rock South Surrey Baseball Association, White Rock beat Langley in the gold medal match Monday at the Centennial Park diamonds. Mt. Seymour overcame an early deficit to win bronze over Whalley.

Lorieau was a long-time and tireless volunteer in the White Rock South Surrey baseball community and was ‘the face’ of the annual mini 8 Little League tournament.

Backed by a team of volunteers, the Lorieau family was at the diamonds all weekend helping with the event.

Money raised through the event is donated to the BC Cancer Society and the Little League Challenger Program.

– Aaron Hinks