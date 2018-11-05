Farmland in B.C.’s Lower Mainland is under development pressure. (Black Press files)

B.C. farmland changes target ‘mansions,’ dumping waste

Minister Lana Popham confirms two-zone agricultural land reserve ending

B.C. Agriculture Minister Lana Popham is moving ahead with her commitment to get rid of Agricultural Land Reserve rules that permit more secondary uses on rural farmland.

Popham presented legislation Monday that she says will return the ALR to one zone across the province, and impose penalties to stop the dumping of construction waste on farmland.

The legislation also puts a 500-square-metre limit on new houses built on ALR land, to stop wealthy buyers from purchasing farms and building “mega-mansions” on them, Popham said. That problem has been noticed mostly in Richmond and the Fraser Valley, but can be found “anywhere there’s a building boom happening,” she said.

Relaxing the secondary use rules on farmland outside the Fraser Valley, southern Vancouver Island and the Okanagan was a change made by the previous B.C. Liberal government. They noted that those three prime farming zones generate 85 per cent of the province’s farm revenues, and created a second zone outside those areas with fewer restrictions on non-farm uses.

RELATED: B.C. farmland review creates two zones

RELATED: Popham vows to end two-zone ALR

Popham said that was “undermining” the ALR, and promised before a review of land reserve legislation that it would be ended.

The ALR protects just a sliver of B.C.’s land, only five per cent, and more than 90 per cent of that land currently is in zone two,” Popham said Monday.

Peace River South B.C. Liberal MLA Mike Bernier called the move a “a one-size-fits-all decision in Victoria” that will damage the viability of farms in his region and elsewhere in the province where farming is financially difficult.

“We’ve seen some success already, where people have been able to have a small shop with a few people working, like a water-hauling business in the winter time to help subsidize the farm,” Bernier said. “Almost every farmer in my region who has a side business on their farm uses those funds so they can keep farming.”

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lowe’s closing 31 Canadian properties, 20 stores in U.S. amid restructuring

Just Posted

Surrey tenant sues landlord over fence injury

Tenant claims he was hospitalized for three months; Landlord denies fence is his

London-to-Brighton commemorative run from South Delta to Langley

British car fans salute significant moment in motoring history

In court: Officer charged in South Surrey man’s shooting death

Assault charges announced last December against Const. Elizabeth Cucheran

Surrey Eagles pick up point as struggles on home ice continue

BCHL team heads out on road trip this weekend

B.C. gangster Jamie Bacon’s trial delayed yet again till January 2019

Bacon’s trial on counselling to commit murder was originally scheduled for April

Nine years later, ex-BC Lions player charged in ex-girlfriend’s death

Kimberly Hallgarth was found dead in her Burnaby home in 2009

U.S. helicopter tracks border-running truck to Maple Ridge

Five-tonne truck rolls over, suspect in custody

Port Coquitlam worker accused of re-selling city pipes for profit

Municipality alleged its staff was selling piping as scrap metal and pocketing the profits

Hope transforms into the set of horror-thriller starring Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons

Made-in-B.C. feature film is shooting in Burnaby, Langley, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Squamish

B.C. farmland changes target “mansions,” dumping waste

Lana Popham confirms two-zone agricultural land reserve ending

On eve of U.S. midterms, not all women are mobilized against Trump

The Democratic Party hopes to take control of the House of Representatives

Canada Revenue Agency ‘going after’ refugees: NDP MP Jenny Kwan

A family of Syrian refugees in British Columbia got a tax bill for $27,000

‘We don’t quit’: Early season success no surprise for Vancouver Canucks players

The squad’s top five scorers are all 25 or younger

VIDEO: Burnaby Mounties harassed during Halloween fireworks call

The video of the incident posted online racked up nearly 40,000 views in five days

Most Read

l -->