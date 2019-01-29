B.C.’s licensed medical craft cannabis producers launching co-op

Big marijuana producers struggle to meet demand for legal marijuana

Barinder Rasode is heading up a new B.C. cannabis venture. (contributed)

A former Surrey B.C. councillor is heading a new co-op venture to bring people licensed to grow their own medical marijuana into a co-op to supply the legal cannabis market.

Barinder Rasode is CEO of the venture, a partnership with Grow Tech Labs (GTL) and Victory Square Technologies based in Vancouver. With supply shortages across the country since Canada legalized recreational cannabis last fall, the company hopes to step up to the national and international markets.

The B.C. Small Cannabis Producer and Processor Co-op is planning to incorporate under provincial co-operative legislation to “help maintain the province’s historic position as a global cannabis leader,” the company announced Tuesday.

“B.C. has a lot to gain by ensuring thousands of existing Health Canada registered growers are active participants in Canada’s cannabis economy,” Rasode said. “With their combined capacity, these small B.C. producers and processors could become one of the largest cannabis enterprises in Canada.”

The company is inviting licensed growers to contact the venture by email at david@bcscpp.com to get more information on the co-op development phase.

“We are excited to see micro-growers participate in this co-operative,” said Shafin Diamond, co-founder CEO of Victory Square Technologies.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. top income tax rate nears 50%, investment taxes highest in Canada

Just Posted

White Rock man charged with breaching Securities Commission order

Richard Gozdek previously admitted to illegally selling securities

U.S. homicide suspect arrested at White Rock hospital

Surrey RCMP capture man wanted in connection with reported shooting south of the border

Police release sketch of suspect in alleged assault near Surrey park

Surrey RCMP say the investigation is ongoing

Purple-adorned players to remember Surrey basketball star at Tessa’s Tournament

Fleetwood’s Holy Cross and others school gyms will host 44 teams this weekend

Rotary backs pollution analysis project for Semiahmoo Bay

Results could help Semiahmoo First Nation

‘Why didn’t you stop?’ Humboldt families hear details of deadly crash

The semi-truck driver left no brake marks

B.C.’s licensed medical craft cannabis producers launching co-op

Big marijuana producers struggle to meet demand for legal marijuana

Elderly B.C. man charged after woman hit with hammers

‘Witnesses quickly came to her aid and stopped the assault’ say RCMP

WHL formally announces Kootenay Ice move to Winnipeg

Cranbrook-based major-junior hockey franchise on the move to Manitoba after 21 seasons

New music festival to launch this summer in Squamish

The three-day festival seeks to fill the void left by the Squamish Valley Music Festival

B.C. man permanently disabled from ‘excessive force’ arrest files appeal

Lower court ruled Victoria’s Don Lapshinoff missed window for compensation

800-year-old tree to become UN project totem at B.C. university

Pole to be raised in recognition of the UN 2019 International Year of Indigenous Languages

Lower Mainland woman launches human rights complaint against B.C. Human Rights Tribunal

The complaint by Kari Simpson of Culture Guard centres on washroom signs.

Union issues 72-hour strike notice to Vancouver Art Gallery

Discussions include cuts to sick leave, scheduling changes

Most Read

l -->