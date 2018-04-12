Kyle Anderson – owner of Browns Social House in Grandview Corners – presents a cheque to David Cox, executive director of the Vancouver-based Rare Disease Foundation. (Contributed photo)

Brand-new Browns Social House donates to Rare Disease Foundation

Owner of Grandview Heights location donates $5,000

One of South Surrey’s newest restaurants opened late last month with a kind gesture.

Browns Social House (16030 24 Ave.) officially opened its doors in Grandview Corners, but prior to its official launch, Kyle Anderson – owner of two Browns Social Houses on the Semiahmoo Peninsula – found a way to raise money for the Rare Disease Foundation.

During a staff-training event March 25, Anderson invited a handful of guests to attend – including RDF executive director David Cox and his wife. At the conclusion of the staff training, Anderson announced that that evening’s tips – plus a few other donations from those in attendance – would be donated to RDF.

After topping up the amount personally, he presented Cox with a cheque for $5,000.

“This gesture came right out of left field for us and will fund at least one full research micro-grant,” Cox said in a news release.

The Rare Disease Foundation is a Vancouver-based charitable organization that funds research in an attempt to cure over 7,000 known rare diseases, more than half of which affect children.

For more information, visit www.rarediseasefoundation.org

