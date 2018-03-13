Cloverdale business finalists announced for ‘Clovies Awards’

The finalists for the third-annual Clovies business awards were announced on Tuesday afternoon (March 13).(Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce)

The finalists for the Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce’s annual Clovies business awards were announced on Tuesday afternoon (March 13).

Twenty-seven exceptional Cloverdale businesses and businesspeople were nominated for the third-annual awards night.

New this year to the awards is the “Good Citizenship of the Year” category, which recognizes a person who has made outstanding contributions to the well-being of the Cloverdale business district and community.

The nominees for the 2018 Clovies Awards are:

Young Entrepreneur of the Year

New Business of the Year

Not for Profit Organization

Small Business of the Year

Medium Business of the Year

Large Business of the Year

Good Citizenship of the Year

Judith Higginbotham

Rick Hugh

Helena Lloyd, Mates Uniform

Bill Reid Memorial Business Person of the Year

The Clovies Awards will be hosted at Northview Golf Club on Thursday, April 26. For more information, or to buy tickets, visit cloverdalechamber.ca.



