Cloverdale business finalists announced for ‘Clovies Awards’

The finalists for the Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce’s annual Clovies business awards were announced on Tuesday afternoon (March 13).
Twenty-seven exceptional Cloverdale businesses and businesspeople were nominated for the third-annual awards night.
New this year to the awards is the “Good Citizenship of the Year” category, which recognizes a person who has made outstanding contributions to the well-being of the Cloverdale business district and community.
The nominees for the 2018 Clovies Awards are:
Young Entrepreneur of the Year
- Beck Van Drunen, Basil and Bacon
- Jas Rai, The Chopped Leaf
- Kristy Hill, Umbrella2 Design Group
New Business of the Year
Not for Profit Organization
Small Business of the Year
Medium Business of the Year
Large Business of the Year
Good Citizenship of the Year
- Judith Higginbotham
- Rick Hugh
- Helena Lloyd, Mates Uniform
Bill Reid Memorial Business Person of the Year
- Jen Temple, Trademark Ventures Ltd.
- Lilian Cazacu, Lilian Cazacu Notary Corporation
- Ryan Moreno, Joseph Richard Group
The Clovies Awards will be hosted at Northview Golf Club on Thursday, April 26. For more information, or to buy tickets, visit cloverdalechamber.ca.
