Home Depot looks to hire more than 100 people in Surrey

Company to hire 1,300 employees B.C.-wide

The Home Depot Canada has announced it’s hiring 119 associates in North Surrey and White Rock.

It’s part of a national hiring campaign, in which the company says it will hire 7,000 people across Canada, 1,300 of those within B.C.

Home Depot says it is seeking “full-time, part-time and seasonal associates who are passionate about helping customers meet their home improvement needs and support the company’s busiest selling season, spring.”

“Our unique culture, created by our people and values, sets The Home Depot Canada apart in our communities,” said Aliana Rozenek, vice president of human resources, communications and sustainability. “We’re committed to putting our associates first. Through experiential learning, mentorship programs, and extensive training, we create growth opportunities and provide the necessary tools to prepare our associates for every level of their career.”

Visit homedepot.ca/jobs to view all current openings, scheduled career events, or to apply online.

INTERVIEW: Andrew Scheer on trade, Trump and Trudeau

