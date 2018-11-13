Some of the items from the under-renovation Pacific Inn Resort include tables and chairs, art and kitchen appliances. (ableauctions.ca photos)

Items from South Surrey’s ‘Pink Palace’ hotel to be auctioned off

Pacific Inn Resort closed last month and will undergo $25-million facelift before re-opening

Items from South Surrey’s closed and under-renovation Pacific Inn Resort are up for auction to the highest bidder.

The 1160 King George Blvd. hotel – which closed Oct. 4 and is currently undergoing a $25-million renovation and rebranding – will sell-off items during an on-site auction Nov. 14 at 10 a.m.

Prior to the auction, would-be bidders can browse the auction’s inventory at Able Auctions website (www.ableauctions.com). Available items include stools, chairs, tables of all shapes and sizes and kitchen applications such as refrigerators, ice makers, stainless steel griddles and gas stoves. Also up for bid will be hundreds of pieces of art – framed prints that formerly hung in various locations throughout the hotel.

Bids can also be made online through the website.

• READ ALSO: Pacific Inn Resort to undergo $25-million renovation

Locally known as the ‘Pink Palace,’ the hotel is undergoing renovations which hotel manager Margarett Lange told Peace Arch News last month would “hopefully” be finished within two years.

The new hotel will be re-open as a Doubletree by Hilton Hotel, and it will not be painted pink.

“It’s only the skeleton, the footprint that is staying. It needs it, the hotel is 26 years old,” Lang said at the time.

Previous story
Canada Post no longer guarantees delivery times amid more rotating strikes

Just Posted

Fire truck disabled in South Surrey accident Tuesday morning

No serious injuries in incident caused by out-of-control vehicle

Letters shed light on state of mind of mother accused of daughter’s murder

Trial of South Surrey’s Lisa Batstone begins in BC Supreme Court

Surrey Councillor Laurie Guerra resigns as AutismBC director amid SOGI controversy

AutismBC president Gary Robins says her resignation is effective Nov. 12

BCLC gives final approval to Delta casino

Mediator found City of Richmond did not substantiate its crime, traffic and transportation concerns

Items from South Surrey’s ‘Pink Palace’ hotel to be auctioned off

Pacific Inn Resort closed last month and will undergo $25-million facelift before re-opening

VIDEO: Amazon to split second HQ between New York, Virginia

Official decision expected later Tuesday to end competition between North American cities to win bid and its promise of 50,000 jobs

Disabled boy has ‘forgiven’ bullies who walked on him in stream, mom says

A Cape Breton teen who has cerebral palsy was told to lie in a stream as other kids walked over him

Vancouver man must pay $22,000 after breaking strata rules

Peter Gordon took his fight over his rented condo to the civil resolution tribunal, but lost

B.C. cheese linked to 5 E. coli cases

People are asked to throw out or return ‘Qualicum Spice’ cheese

Hockey legends come to B.C.

Greats including Bossy, Dionne, Hawerchuk, Howe, Lafleur and Parent at Langley Events Centre

Canada Post no longer guarantees delivery times amid more rotating strikes

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers closed two major processing centres in Ontario and B.C.

McGill students vote overwhelmingly to change Redmen team nickname

Student union held a referendum after a campaign by Indigenous students

B.C. university pride group replaces white supremacy posters

Around 50 people walked through downtown Victoria to share posters of love

B.C. to invest $492 million in affordable homes

72 new projects are part of a 10-year, $1.9-billion strategy

Most Read

l -->