Kitchen Therapy cuts SPCA $7,000 cheque

Kitchen Therapy owners Brent Bondarenko (left) and Robbin Kich (right), with dachshunds Winnie and Coco, donate the proceeds of the business’s 2017 fundraising to BC SPCA’s Amanda Compton last week. (Contributed photo)

A South Surrey business’s sharp take on fundraising generated $7,000 for the BC SPCA last year.

Kitchen Therapy owners Robbin Lich and Brent Bondarenko presented proceeds – raised through knife sharpening and gift wrapping by donation – to an organization spokesperson on June 8.

The funds bring the total amount donated to the BC SPCA through the store’s efforts in the past six years to more than $23,000.

The BC SPCA works to prevent animal cruelty and promote animal welfare, through services including emergency rescue, sheltering and treatment.

Lich and Bondarenko, whose specialty store is located in Grandview Heights, were inspired to help by their dachshunds, Winnie and Coco.