Kitchen Therapy owners Brent Bondarenko (left) and Robbin Kich (right), with dachshunds Winnie and Coco, donate the proceeds of the business’s 2017 fundraising to BC SPCA’s Amanda Compton last week. (Contributed photo)

Kitchen Therapy cuts SPCA $7,000 cheque

Knife-sharpening donations boost South Surrey business’s fundraising efforts

A South Surrey business’s sharp take on fundraising generated $7,000 for the BC SPCA last year.

Kitchen Therapy owners Robbin Lich and Brent Bondarenko presented proceeds – raised through knife sharpening and gift wrapping by donation – to an organization spokesperson on June 8.

The funds bring the total amount donated to the BC SPCA through the store’s efforts in the past six years to more than $23,000.

The BC SPCA works to prevent animal cruelty and promote animal welfare, through services including emergency rescue, sheltering and treatment.

Lich and Bondarenko, whose specialty store is located in Grandview Heights, were inspired to help by their dachshunds, Winnie and Coco.

Previous story
New BIA director says it’s an exciting time for White Rock
Next story
B.C. Realtors must now disclose commission, can’t represent buyer and seller

Just Posted

Surrey Mayor’s Art Awards for King, Concord, Peninsula and Surrey Little Theatre

Second annual event held Friday at new Civic Hotel

Sonar search set for Saturday for Surrey man who went missing at Chilliwack Lake

Search for the missing 18-year-old Surrey man by Chilliwack Search and Rescue shifts to recovery

COLUMN: Miscalculating support for anti-rainbow cause

Hijacked poll shows how far some will go to show that their opinion is not in the minority

Festival brings Middle Eastern sounds to Surrey Arts Centre

June 27 concert part of multi-date Global Soundscapes showcase

UPDATED: Christian university loses law school case in Supreme Court

The court found that Langley’s TWU would have limited access to the legal profession unfairly.

VIDEO: A look inside the future ‘temporary’ home of the House of Commons

West Block has been under construction since 2011 in anticipation of 10 years worth of construction

PHOTOS: Sporting plaid for dad in support of prostate cancer research

Thousands of people across Canada are going Plaid for Dad this Father’s Day weekend

B.C. Realtors must now disclose commission, can’t represent buyer and seller

Changes come as regulator looks to protect consumers, officials say

In wake of Me Too, B.C. to fund work-culture training in film, creative sector

Arts and culture minister Lisa Beare announced $175,000 in funding at Women on Top conference

Canadians descend on pubs to watch World Cup

Across the country soccer fans descended gathered to watch the World Cup on Friday

Young girls shot while playing in Toronto park

Toronto playground shooting leaves community stunned, mayor vows action

Transport Canada says it wasn’t feces from the sky in B.C.

The department has been investigating reports of frozen lavatory waste falling from the sky

B.C. lawyer awarded $1 in suit against client who posted negative online review

Vancouver lawyer Kyla Lee and her firm Acumen Law filed for $15,000 in damages

A dandy feast for an uncommon B.C. family

A mother black bear and her four cubs feed on some fresh food in the Cariboo

Most Read

l -->