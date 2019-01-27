Peace Arch Toyota in South Surrey is being rebranded OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch. (Contributed photo)

New owners for Peace Arch Toyota

Rebranding underway, following OpenRoad Auto Group acquisition

Peace Arch Toyota in South Surrey is being rebranded OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch, following the company’s recent acquisition by OpenRoad Auto Group.

The acquisition, effective Jan. 22, marks the dealership group’s fourth B.C. Toyota dealership and 28th automotive retail location, according to a news release.

“We are honoured to continue the legacy and family success story of Peach Arch Toyota as a leading B.C. Toyota dealer in White Rock and South Surrey,” Christian Chia, CEO of OpenRoad Auto Group, said in the release. “We look forward to maintaining the dealership’s excellent reputation for offering superior customer service, being a committed community partner, and a great place to work.”

Located at 3174 King George Blvd., Peace Arch Toyota has been in the community since 1966.

