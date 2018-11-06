Newton restaurateur and BIA boss wins Surrey Business Person of the Year award

Some of Surrey’s best businesses were recognized during Surrey Board of Trade’s 20th annual Business Excellence Awards gala on Tuesday evening (Nov. 6).
More than 400 people attended the Oscars-style event at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel.
The Business Person of the Year award was given to Philip Aguirre, who heads the Newton Business Improvement Association and operates Old Surrey Restaurant on 72nd Avenue.
Winners of Business of the Year awards were Symbiosis Pediatric Therapy Inc. (in the category of one to 10 employees), HealthTech Connex Inc. (11 to 40 employees) and Silver Icing Inc. (41-plus employees).
Silver Icing, a company that offers casual fashion and accessories through independent online stylists, also won the night’s Corporate Social Responsibility Recognition Award, given to a business that works “to improve the lives of their employees and to enhance the civic environment in which they operate.”
Maple Organics, established as Canada’s first organic pharmaceuticals company, won the New Business of the Year award.
The Not-for-Profit/Association of the Year award went to Surrey Hospital Foundation, described as the largest non-government funder of health care for families in Surrey and region.
A judging team evaluated award finalists in a number of areas.
“The Surrey Board of Trade focused on the strength and innovation within every entrepreneur to take an idea and use it as the foundation for building a business,” said Anita Huberman, the board’s CEO. “They are inspirational – from the very small business to the large business to the not for profit service organization to the very innovative student entrepreneurs.”