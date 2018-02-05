Nine awards events on Surrey Board of Trade’s 2018 calendar

First up is Surrey Women in Business Awards on March 8

Winners of the inaugural Surrey Mayor’s Art Awards last June were Westminster Savings Credit Union, Surrey Youth Orchestra, Mohammad Aminul Islam and Sheila McKinnon. (file photo)

SURREY — Love awards events? Check out the busy calendar for Surrey Board of Trade this year.

The organization will host, or co-host, nine awards events in 2018, starting with the Surrey Women in Business Awards on March 8, when former Canadian Prime Minister Kim Campbell is the guest speaker. The nomination window closes on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

Other awards events on the SBOT calendar this year include Surrey Top 25 Under 25 (April 26), Surrey International Trade Awards (May 10), Surrey Mayor’s Art Awards (June 15), Surrey Environment and Business Awards (Sept. 27), Surrey’s Police Officer of the Year Awards (Oct. 4), Surrey Business Excellence Awards (Nov. 6), Surrey Agriculture Leadership Awards (Nov. 15) and Surrey Innovation Awards (Nov. 29).

Administrators with the baord say that with all the awards events, their aim is to “provide recognition to individuals and businesses that contribute to Surrey’s continued socio-economic growth.”

More details about each event, including nomination deadlines and guidelines, can be found at businessinsurrey.com/events.