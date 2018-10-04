Pacific Inn Resort to undergo $25 million renovation

‘Pink Palace’ to turn into Doubletree by Hilton Hotel

The Pacific Inn Resort has officially closed.

The resort and conference centre is to undergo a $25 million renovation inside and out, general manager Margarett Lange told Peace Arch News Thursday.

Locally known as the ‘Pink Palace,’ the refurbished facility will no longer be pink.

“Definitely not,” Lange said. “We’re starting to get the renderings from the architects, it’s stunning. People will be completely blown away.”

The facility closed Wednesday, and hotel staff took group photos at various parts of the hotel. The staff only learned of the closure last week.

“It came down pretty quick, within a week. We were scrambling here. We had our little shut down (Wednesday) and from today on, it’s gone.”

The facility will reopen as Doubletree by Hilton Hotel, Margarett will oversee the renovations.

“Basically, we’re just, right now, doing inventory, slowly shutting everything down. We do have a little bit of business that’s coming in on October, there’s a couple clients we agreed to service.”

Lange said she’s “hoping” renovations will be done in under two years.

“No one ever knows, especially with a monster like this.”

Lange said everything is getting attention, from the 150 hotel rooms, to the 18,000 sq.-ft. of meeting space as well as the outside.

“It’s only the skeleton, the footprint that is staying. It needs it, the hotel is 26 years old.”

 

Pacific Inn staff said goodbye to the hotel Wednesday by taking group photographs at various locations around the hotel. (Contributed photo)

