Privacy watchdog to explore Facebook leak

Canadian expert says his analytics company helped Trump campaign capitalize on private Facebook info

Canadian whistleblower Christopher Wylie is at the centre of an international scandal that allegedly helped the Trump campaign capitalize politically from private Facebook information. (The Canadian Press)

The federal privacy watchdog says he’s concerned about the possibility that the personal information of Facebook users was harvested for political purposes.

Privacy Commissioner Daniel Therrien says his office will contact Facebook to find out whether the personal information of Canadians was affected by a major data leak involving the global social media platform.

A Canadian data expert named Christopher Wylie has exposed the breach in media interviews, saying he helped found a data analytics company that helped the Trump campaign capitalize politically on private Facebook information.

READ MORE: Canadian internet users looking more beyond Google and Facebook, report says

In a statement today, Therrien says his office has also offered to assist an investigation into the matter already launched by the U.K. information commissioner’s office.

Therrien says his ultimate goal is to ensure that the privacy rights of Canadian Facebook users are protected.

Reports by The New York Times and The Observer of London say U.S. President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign hired data-analytics company Cambridge Analytica to collect private information from the Facebook profiles of more than 50 million users.

“Recent media reports regarding the use of personal information posted on Facebook for political purposes raise serious privacy concerns,” Therrien said in the statement.

“Our office will be reaching out to Facebook to seek information regarding whether Canadians’ personal information was affected by the issues raised in those reports. That will help us determine possible next steps.”

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Progress on fixing Phoenix pay system backlog could be short-lived: Ottawa
Next story
Woman struck and killed by self-driving Uber vehicle

Just Posted

Police bust youth-targeted South Surrey drug operation

Surrey RCMP search home two blocks from high school

Arson charge laid in Surrey Hockey Shop fire

The blaze destroyed the prominent business in Surrey City Centre

All-midget wrestling shows in Cloverdale, Chilliwack this weekend

Company boss Short Sleeve Sampson: ‘It’s midget wrestling, and it’s always been midget wrestling’

Rescue boat theft marks third in 3 years for Agassiz-based SAR team

Eight-metre Spirit of Harrison rescue vessel was stolen Friday night, found Saturday morning

Cloverdale’s Bambi Hall weighs in on women in the world of wrestling

Local wrestler is seeing more women get involved in the traditionally male sport

VIDEO: B.C. Mounties reunite veteran with lost military medals

RCMP say Zora Singh Tatla, who served in the army in India for 28 years, is the righful owner

Suspect who attacked autistic man in Ontario could be from B.C.’s south coast: police

29-year-old man was sent to hospital with serious injuries

Privacy watchdog to explore Facebook leak

Canadian expert says his analytics company helped Trump campaign capitalize on private Facebook info

Woman struck and killed by self-driving Uber vehicle

Ride-hailing company suspends all road-testing of such vehicles in U.S. and Canada

Spring snow melt uncovers dirty needles in B.C. city

Vernon residents are upset with number of needles being found around town with spring melt

US would host majority of games at 2026 World Cup

A decision on the winning bid will be made June 13 at the FIFA Congress in Mexico

‘A perfect storm’: Gas prices could hit $1.60 by April, expert says

Prices will shoot up to 155.7 cents a litre by end of week or early next week

Most people in B.C. too ‘lazy,’ ‘apathetic’ to prepare for disasters: poll

Less than half of those surveyed aren’t insured for earthquakes and wildfires

Chris Hemsworth goes surfing in Tofino

The Australian actor donned a full body wetsuit to catch some waves on Vancouver Island this weekend

Most Read

  • Woman struck and killed by self-driving Uber vehicle

    Ride-hailing company suspends all road-testing of such vehicles in U.S. and Canada

  • Privacy watchdog to explore Facebook leak

    Canadian expert says his analytics company helped Trump campaign capitalize on private Facebook info

l -->