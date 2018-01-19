South Surrey/White Rock chamber announces business-award nominees

‘Those who inspire’ to be honoured Feb. 1

Finalists have been announced for the South Surrey & White Rock Chamber of Commerce 2017 Business Excellence Awards.

Presented in seven categories, the 19th annual awards honour “those businesses and persons who motivate and inspire others through their exceptional achievements and participation in community service.”

In the 1-7 Employees category, finalists are Border Gold Corp, Roper Avenue Chiropractic and Drive 365 Fitness and Health.

Crescent Beach Marina, Honeylush Hair Studio and Laura’s Coffee Corner Shop are nominees in the 8-14 Employees category.

Nominees for the 15-plus Employees award are Comfort Keepers, Elements Casino and Splashes.

New Business of the Year nominees are Showshaa The Modern Taproom, Seriously Good Catering and Float House South Surrey; in the running for Business of the Year Non-Profit are DiverseCity Community Resources Society, Peninsula Productions and Semiahmoo Arts.

Business Person of the Year Corporate award nominees are Darrell Jones (Save-On-Foods), Stephanie Beck (Peace Arch Hospital Foundation) and Lita Martin (Crescent Gardens Retirement Community)

In the Business Person of the Year Self-Owned category, nominees are Jan Wait (Jan’s on the Beach), Margaret Spady (Spady Transport Ltd.) and Monique Isherwood (Isherwood & Associates Accounting & Tax).

The awards are to be presented Feb. 1 at Hazelmere Golf and Tennis Club. For tickets, visit www.sswrchamberofcommerce.ca or call 604-536-6844, ext. 201.

– Tracy Holmes