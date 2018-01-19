White Rock Youth Ambassadors at the 2016 Business Excellence Awards. (File photo)

South Surrey/White Rock chamber announces business-award nominees

‘Those who inspire’ to be honoured Feb. 1

Finalists have been announced for the South Surrey & White Rock Chamber of Commerce 2017 Business Excellence Awards.

Presented in seven categories, the 19th annual awards honour “those businesses and persons who motivate and inspire others through their exceptional achievements and participation in community service.”

In the 1-7 Employees category, finalists are Border Gold Corp, Roper Avenue Chiropractic and Drive 365 Fitness and Health.

Crescent Beach Marina, Honeylush Hair Studio and Laura’s Coffee Corner Shop are nominees in the 8-14 Employees category.

Nominees for the 15-plus Employees award are Comfort Keepers, Elements Casino and Splashes.

New Business of the Year nominees are Showshaa The Modern Taproom, Seriously Good Catering and Float House South Surrey; in the running for Business of the Year Non-Profit are DiverseCity Community Resources Society, Peninsula Productions and Semiahmoo Arts.

Business Person of the Year Corporate award nominees are Darrell Jones (Save-On-Foods), Stephanie Beck (Peace Arch Hospital Foundation) and Lita Martin (Crescent Gardens Retirement Community)

In the Business Person of the Year Self-Owned category, nominees are Jan Wait (Jan’s on the Beach), Margaret Spady (Spady Transport Ltd.) and Monique Isherwood (Isherwood & Associates Accounting & Tax).

The awards are to be presented Feb. 1 at Hazelmere Golf and Tennis Club. For tickets, visit www.sswrchamberofcommerce.ca or call 604-536-6844, ext. 201.

– Tracy Holmes

Previous story
New logo celebrates Surrey Board of Trade’s 100th anniversary

Just Posted

Tour de White Rock, other events still on, despite waterfront delays

City staff hopeful Memorial Park could be half complete by Canada Day

Crash at 108th Avenue and Whalley Boulevard in Surrey

Emergency crews are on scene after two-vehicle collision

Machete-wielding man arrested in North Delta

Police chased the man down Kittson Parkway before arresting him

Surrey man charged in Walmart fire and grocery store robbery

Police say Richard Read charged in two separate incidents that happened minutes apart on April 20th

Double-decker pilot project wraps up in South Surrey/White Rock

TransLink officials cite ‘fantastic’ response

FURRY FRIDAY: Surrey animal shelter’s adoptee of the week has sad back story

Meet Eclipse, this week’s featured animal currently at Surrey Animal Resource Centre

Fernie, RCMP go to court over city log books in fatal ammonia leak probe

Log books center stage in clashing of investigations between the city and RCMP

B.C.’s biggest pot plant planned for Oliver

Co-founder Tony Holler said the 700,000 sq. ft. facility would produce 100,000 kg of pot per year

High-end whisky seized in B.C. bar raids

Raids end in seizures at Victoria, Nanaimo and Vancouver whisky joints

E-cig likely the cause of townhouse fire

Smoke and fire damage but no one was hurt in Chilliwack

Train derails in Northwest B.C.

CN reports no injuries or dangerous goods involved after coal train derailment.

Chilliwack board of education asks Neufeld to resign

Neufeld says he intends to stay on as trustee despite vote by peers

Las Vegas shooter acted alone, exact motive still undetermined: Sheriff

Stephen Paddock was behind the gunfire that killed 58 people including two Canadians

Botox, bomb shelters, and the blues: one year into Trump presidency

A look into life in Washington since Trump’s inauguration

Most Read

  • South Surrey/White Rock chamber announces business-award nominees

    ‘Those who inspire’ to be honoured Feb. 1