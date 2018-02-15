Surrey-Whalley NDP MLA Bruce Ralston. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk). Surrey-Whalley NDP MLA Bruce Ralston. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk).

Surrey MLA Ralston “thrilled” by federal funding for tech innovation

Ralston said B.C.’s was one of five winning bids

Surrey-Whalley MLA Bruce Ralston, minister of jobs, training and technology, says he’s “just thrilled” the province will share in $950 million in federal innovation funding with the selection of a B.C.-based digital supercluster consortium.

So what is a supercluster?

That, Ralston explained, is where “dense areas of business activity where many of the new jobs, middle class jobs of today and tomorrow, are created. So it’s a group of companies that get together on common projects, big and small, collaborate with universities, colleges, non-profits.

“This funding will help create thousands of new jobs across all sectors in all regions in our province,” he said following Thursday’s announcement in Ottawa.

“It’s exciting news,” Ralston said. “It really gives a boost to B.C.’s technology sector which is really growing rapidly and some have described it as red-hot right now.”

Ralston said B.C.’s was one of five winning bids.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
