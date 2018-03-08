Ingrid Kastens (second from right), executive director of Pacific Community Resources Society, holds her Women in Business award for Not-for-Profit Leader at the Surrey Board of Trade-hosted event Thursday (March 8) at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel. (Photo: Twitter.com/VeraLeFranc)

Surrey’s ‘Women in Business’ award winners celebrated on International Women’s Day

Six awards announced at annual SBOT event, which featured speech by former PM Kim Campbell

Surrey’s Women in Business award winners were celebrated during an annual luncheon hosted by Surrey Board of Trade on Thursday (March 8).

The ninth annual event, hosted by CTV News’ Tamara Taggart and presented by Vancity, featured guest speaker Kim Campbell, the former Tory prime minister and current chair of the nation’s Supreme Court Advisory Board.

The awards recognize “the hard work of Surrey’s business women and their contributions to the community,” according to the business organization.

• READ MORE: Surrey Women in Business Award finalists announced, from Feb. 23.

• ALSO: In 2017, Margaret Trudeau spoke and local women were celebrated, from March 2017.

Six award winners were announced during the event, held on International Women’s Day.

Winner of Entrepreneur category award is Yvonne Hogenes, of Malary’s Fashion Network.

The Professional award went to Shalini Das of Symbiosis Pediatric Therapy, Inc.

Ingrid Kastens, of Pacific Community Resources Society, was given the Not-for-Profit Leader award.

The Corporate/Leadership award went to Rowena Rizzotti of The Lark Group.

Elly Morgan, of Kwantlen Polytechnic University, was given the event’s Social Trailblazer award.

The Indigenous Entrepreneur award went to Roxanne Charles.

Premier John Horgan vows union public construction

Former president of Surrey Sikh temple dismisses lawyer at sentencing for wife’s death

Baldev Singh Kalsi ordered to return to court Tuesday

White Rock celebrates International Women’s Day

City says ‘there is still a lot of work to do.’

VIDEO: Jaspal Atwal says he’s ‘shocked and devastated’ by media attention in India scandal

Convicted criminal’s invitation to Trudeau reception in India created fiasco for federal Liberals

Four-storey, 55-unit apartment building proposed for Clayton

Public hearing scheduled for March 12 council meeting

Canada unveils new $10 bill featuring black businesswoman

Viola Desmond refused to leave a ‘whites-only’ section of a segregated movie theatre in Nova Scotia

Premier John Horgan vows union public construction

Pattullo bridge replacement marks return to ‘project labour agreements’

VIDEO: Local developers haul syringe-ladened camper from Fraser River

Mess sat at Peg Leg Bar in Chilliwack for weeks as people tried to secure funding for cleanup

Alleged sexual abuse of child at Okanagan school

A North Okanagan mother is in tears after her daughter claims she had been sexually abused at school

Former B.C. mayor facing sex charges involving minors during time in office

Luke Strimbold faces 24 sex-related charges from alleged incidents in October 2015 to November 2017

One B.C. man’s icy answer to affordable housing

B.C. man from Village of Granisle creates pristine igloo jokingly an option for affordable housing

Alberta premier threatens to broaden pipeline dispute with B.C.

Rachel Notley said she could reduce the amount of oil her province ships

Poor mothers face greater scrutiny over their children’s weight: UBC study

In B.C., 153,300 children – or one-in-five – are living below the poverty line

Sons of Iranian-Canadian professor who died in Tehran prison arrive in Canada

Kavous Seyed-Emami, a 63-year-old sociology professor was held at Tehran’s Evin prison this year

