Surrey’s ‘Women in Business’ award winners celebrated on International Women’s Day

Six awards announced at annual SBOT event, which featured speech by former PM Kim Campbell

Ingrid Kastens (second from right), executive director of Pacific Community Resources Society, holds her Women in Business award for Not-for-Profit Leader at the Surrey Board of Trade-hosted event Thursday (March 8) at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel. (Photo: Twitter.com/VeraLeFranc)

Surrey’s Women in Business award winners were celebrated during an annual luncheon hosted by Surrey Board of Trade on Thursday (March 8).

The ninth annual event, hosted by CTV News’ Tamara Taggart and presented by Vancity, featured guest speaker Kim Campbell, the former Tory prime minister and current chair of the nation’s Supreme Court Advisory Board.

The awards recognize “the hard work of Surrey’s business women and their contributions to the community,” according to the business organization.

@AKimCampbell: Thank you for your inspiring message at today’s Surrey Women in Business Awards. @SBofT pic.twitter.com/5mLhBiLqnj — Marlyn Graziano (@headlinesnow) March 8, 2018

Six award winners were announced during the event, held on International Women’s Day.

Winner of Entrepreneur category award is Yvonne Hogenes, of Malary’s Fashion Network.

The Professional award went to Shalini Das of Symbiosis Pediatric Therapy, Inc.

Ingrid Kastens, of Pacific Community Resources Society, was given the Not-for-Profit Leader award.

The Corporate/Leadership award went to Rowena Rizzotti of The Lark Group.

Elly Morgan, of Kwantlen Polytechnic University, was given the event’s Social Trailblazer award.

The Indigenous Entrepreneur award went to Roxanne Charles.