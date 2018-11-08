A woman is silhouetted as the Telus Corp. logo is displayed on a screen during a company event in Vancouver on Friday, October 2, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Telus reports Q3 profit and revenue up from year ago, raises dividend

Telus Corp. reported a third-quarter profit of $447 million, up from $406 million a year ago, and raised its dividend.

Telus Corp. reported a third-quarter profit of $447 million — up from $406 million a year ago — and raised its dividend.

The company says it will now make a quarterly payment to shareholders of 54.5 cents per share, up from 52.5 cents.

The profit amounted to 74 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from 68 cents per share a year ago.

Operating revenue totalled $3.77 billion, up from $3.40 billion in the third quarter of 2017.

On an adjusted basis, Telus says it earned 74 cents per share for the quarter, up from 70 cents a year ago.

Thomson Reuters Eikon says analysts on average expected a profit of 72 cents per share.

Telus reported 145,000 net new wireless customers, as well as an increase of 36,000 high-speed Internet subscribers and 18,000 Telus TV customers.

Read more: Telus launches charitable foundation to help vulnerable youth

Read more: B.C. and Alberta cellphones will light up Wednesday with emergency test signal

Companies in this story: (TSX:T)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver expects $30 million in first year of empty homes tax

Just Posted

Surrey-based microwave installation man rescues senior

Charles Ferraby had been lying on the ground in his South Surrey home for days before he was rescued

Safe Surrey Coalition’s plans could reduce stress, Patton suggests

Patton, 44, was fifth from top of Surrey city councillors elected on Oct. 20, with 33,116 votes

Surrey Board of Education sworn in

Surrey First Education retained control of the school board in the Oct. 20 civic election

Surrey resident charged in fatal collision

Police are also looking for video footage, witnesses to the Nov. 4 crash

Hollywood writer who lived in foster care to speak at Surrey charity’s gala

Antwone Fisher, subject of a 2002 biopic, at event to support SOS Children’s Village B.C.

Man wanted in ‘apparent hate crime’ involving gay couple on SkyTrain

Transit police said that it started when the two men entered the train and were confronted by another man

Telus reports Q3 profit and revenue up from year ago, raises dividend

Telus Corp. reported a third-quarter profit of $447 million, up from $406 million a year ago, and raised its dividend.

Man cuffed for alleged ‘hate crime’ against gay couple on SkyTrain

Metro Vancouver transit police say man in custody for suspected hate crime

Accosting Acosta: will president pay political price for banning CNN reporter?

The CNN reporter’s credentials were pulled Wednesday after his testy news-conference exchange with U.S. President Donald Trump.

13 dead including gunman in shooting at California bar

A law enforcement official said the 29-year-old gunman deployed a smoke device and used a .45-calibre handgun.

With new Justice official, fate of Russia probe in question

Attorney General Jeff Sessions was pushed out by President Donald Trump one day after the midterm elections

Only equal on the battlefield: Efforts underway to honour Indigenous veterans

About 4,000 First Nations men served in the First World War

Canada Post admits cannabis privacy breach involving 4,500 Ontario customers

Someone has used Canada Posts delivery-tracking tool to gain access to personal information of 4,500 customers

A look at the women, minorities set to bring diversity to Capitol Hill

More diverse faces headed to Capitol Hill following Tuesday’s midterm elections

Most Read

l -->