Accepting plaques at the 2018 Business Excellence Awards were (top row, from left) Geoff Giffin of Peninsula Productions; Krista Schmidt and Stephanie Arthurs of Honeylush Hair Studio, Selina Carter of Drive 365 Fitness and Health; (bottom row, from left) Heather Martin of Comfort Keepers; Janine Maclean of Seriously Good Catering; Janet Wait of Jan’s On The Beach; and Darrell Jones of Save-On-Foods. (Adam Smith photos)

Top Peninsula business people, organizations recognized

Annual South Surrey and White Rock Chamber of Commerce awards honour excellence

Outstanding Semiahmoo Peninsula business people had their turn in the spotlight in seven categories at the South Surrey and White Rock Chamber of Commerce’s annual Business Excellence Awards banquet, Thursday (Feb.1) at Hazelmere Golf and Tennis Club.

In the 1-7 employees category, the winner was Drive 365 Fitness and Health, a heathy-lifestyle coaching and education consultancy, with the award accepted by co-owners and operators Stephen and Selina Carter.

In the 8-14 employee bracket, winner was Honeylush Hair Studio, which aims at a luxurious experience for clients, with the award accepted by owners Krista Schmidt and Stephanie Arthurs.

In the 15 or more employee category, the award went to Comfort Keepers, an in-home care provider emphasizing the highest possible level of independent living, and was accepted by owner and operator Heather Martin.

Best non-profit organization laurels went to community and youth-oriented theatre and music arts group Peninsula Productions, with president Geoff Giffin accepting the award.

Best new business honours went to Seriously Good Catering Inc. – which works with everything from intimate dinner parties to corporate events and buffets – with the award accepted by owner and head chef Janine Maclean.

The award for best business person in a self-owned enterprise – sponored by Janzen Insurance Brokers and presented by Andrew Janzen – went to Marine Drive restaurant Jan’s On The Beach’s executive chef and owner Janet Wait.

The award for best business person in a corporate environment – sponsored by Westminster Savings Credit Union and presented by branch managers Brent Armstrong and Maria Mura – went to Darrell Jones, high-profile president of the Save-On-Foods chain of retail grocery stores.

All other awards were sponsored by Peace Arch News, and presented by publisher Dwayne Weidendorf.

In a press release issued by the chamber, executive director Cliff Annable offered congratulations to all of this year’s winners and nominees.

“We wish you all continuing success in business and thank you for being great role models and for making our community a great place to live,” he said.

