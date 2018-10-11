Cans of the new Two Pals Lager includes space where beer drinkers can “write the name of their best pal on the can itself.” (submitted photo)

‘Two Pals’ beer launched by Surrey’s JRG restaurant/pub operators

Also, company’s second annual ‘Sleep Out’ fundraiser set for November date

Surrey-based Joseph Richard Group (JRG) is getting into the beer business.

Known for operating more than two dozen restaurants and pubs in Metro Vancouver, the company has launched Two Pals Lager with a twist on packaging.

The Two Pals brand celebrates the longtime friendship of founding JRG partners Andre “Joseph” Bourque and Ryan “Richard” Moreno, who grew up in Surrey and launched the hospitality company in 2009.

“Two Pals Lager was designed to celebrate life’s moments, from enjoying a cold one with your best friend, or unwinding with a beer after a long day at work,” according to a release.

The design of the can allows individuals to write the name of their best pal on the can itself.

“This is the first can in a collection of numerous designs that we have developed to create experiences around our Two Pals Lager,” Moreno noted.

• RELATED STORY: ‘Epic BBQ’ on Surrey farm cooks up $20,000 for food bank, from July 2018.

Beer drinkers can expect to taste “a light and easy-drinking craft lager with balanced malt character and a mild, German-style hop tone.”

In a contest posted at mytwopalsmoment.com, entrants can win a sponsored six-pack of the new beer.

In Surrey, JRG-operated establishments include the Edith + Arthur pub in Fleetwood, Clover Crossing liquor store, the Henry in Cloverdale, and Townhall and S+L locations in South Surrey.

In other news this week, the company on Tuesday kicked off its second annual JRG Sleep Out, a fundraising initiative for Covenant House Vancouver and Youth Unlimited.

“Last year, we felt that together we could make a larger impact and encourage our guests and everyone in the Lower Mainland to get behind us and support Covenant House,” Moreno said in a release. “This annual event is intended to inspire other businesses, organizations and people within our communities to get involved.”

• RELATED STORY: VIDEO: Restaurant workers sleep on Surrey streets, raising more than $100K, from November 2017.

Funds raised during the “Sleep Out” event, to take place on Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. until 7 a.m. the following morning, will “support those who have fled physical, emotional and sexual abuse, been forced from their homes, or have aged out of foster care.”

More details are posted at jrgsleepout.com.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. farm markets look to expand tourist trail program

Just Posted

VIDEO: 50,000 pink flags planted at Surrey park to shine a light on sex-selection abortion

We Need a Law group ‘advocates for fetal interest’ protection: legal counsel

PHOTOS: PICS gala raises $100K to build seniors village in Cloverdale

Close to 700 people, including politicians of all levels, attended fundraiser Saturday

New Surrey to UBC shuttle aims to cut congestion, free up students’ time

Founder says students will be able to read and study in the shuttle

Founder of Delta’s OWL society wins wrongful dismissal case

Beverly Day was fired from her job as executive director in October 2014.

New KPU campus in Surrey’s City Centre to focus on ‘new ways of learning’

The university’s fifth campus, inside Civic Hotel, is set to open to students next January

Bieksa, Lights offer tributes for young B.C. man who died playing hockey

Gratitude, donations and tributes for Noah Trulsen pour in, including a song by Lights and former Canuck Kevin Bieksa

Man facing charges after SkyTrain attendant, rider threatened

Alleged aggressor is ‘well known’ to police

Langley counting down to World Indoor Lacrosse Championship

More details were unveiled Tuesday morning about a competition at LEC and the new Aldergrove centre.

Sedin twins’ numbers to be retired by Canucks next season

Their jerseys will hang in the rafters of Rogers Arena

Supreme Court rules feds have no duty to consult Indigenous groups when making laws

Law-making does not amount to Crown conduct that triggers the deeply entrenched duty to confer with Indigenous Peoples

Melania Trump says she might be ‘the most bullied person’

Her Be Best campaign is focusing on social media and online behaviour in part because of “what people are saying about me”

Alberta man gets more prison time for strangling wife

Allan Shyback is accused of strangling his wife and burying her body in the basement

How undocumented construction workers in B.C. put their health at risk

Some workers have to turn to physiotherapists, dentists and even veterinarians

Canadian pot workers to be allowed to cross border: U.S. officials

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection reversed its earlier statement saying those in cannabis industry will be free to cross the border so long as the reason is unrelated to work

Most Read

l -->