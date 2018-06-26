Roland Canada president Brian Dupas (left) and national sales manager Pierre Circé at the company’s new “Inspiration Centre” in Surrey, at 9900 King George Blvd. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

VIDEO: Look inside Roland’s new music studio/HQ in Surrey

Music instrument maker opens ‘inspiration centre’ on King George Boulevard

A music instrument manufacturer aims to make its new space in Surrey a hub for music-related events.

Roland Canada’s “inspiration centre,” located in the two-year-old Coast Capital Saving building, serves as the company’s national headquarters and also a studio of sorts.

The space, recently renovated and launched with a “Summer Solstice” industry party and open house on Thursday, June 21, will be used for songwriter circles and other special events.

The company recently went with third-party distribution, meaning warehouses are no longer needed.

“Because of that, we wanted to get a bit more urban with our offices, so we could set up showrooms and invite the public in, to learn more from customers,” said Brian Dupas, president and CEO of Roland Canada, on a tour of the 5,000-square-foot space in Surrey City Centre.

(STORY CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO)

The Canadian “Sales Unit,” or SU, of Japan-based Roland International moved to the second floor of 9900 King George Boulevard from a more traditional office/warehouse complex in Richmond.

• RELATED: ‘Striking’ new Surrey landmark unveiled, from 2016.

The company makes keyboards, synthesizers, drum machines, guitar effects pedals, recording systems and other products.

“Our company likes to do what we call DRM, direct response marketing, and that’s about talking to the end customers, because we manufacture products that we sell to music retailers and big-box stores,” Dupas said. “But a lot of things happen from customer feedback, whether it’s their experience with a product or just ideas from them – you know, ‘Roland should build this thing,’ right. So we wanted to have more spaces where we could talk to customers and do things.”

Roland has a similar space in Toronto, said Dupas, who lives in North Delta.

“We’re right on King Street there, and we get lots of musicians, right in the heart of that community there,” he said. “The Arkells, the band, were there the other day, just hanging out. It’s an artist hang – put on one of their records and drink some coffee, that kind of thing, and we hope to do that here.

“The difference here is we’re not downtown (Vancouver), and we wanted to be in Yaletown but the price of real estate is too expensive, so we chose Surrey, on the Skytrain route and next to the (King George) station, you know, and so if people want to get to us, it’s easy,” Dupas added.

The Surrey space will host “one event a week, minimum,” he noted.

“Maybe that’ll be a songwriters circle, like they do in Toronto, and every second week we do something called Drone Club, and it’s all these analog synthesizer guys who come in, bring their gear and we let them set up from seven til midnight, and everyone gets playing analog synthesizers — this drone music that gets going and they keep adding to it, for four hours.”

The “inspiration centre” is wired for live-streaming, he explained, with six cameras available.

“If a band shows up and some music is played, we can record it all, easy, and live-stream it, everything’s ready to go. It’s there if we want to go live,” Dupas said.

“A songwriters circle, a club, is something a lot of people want to do, but just don’t have a venue for it,” he added. “In Toronto, people like Jim Cuddy from Blue Rodeo have sat in, and just musicians who make it spontaneous, so that’s really cool. And corporate drum circles, that’s what we do there too, where we invite companies to come in – we call them white-collar warriors, so we’ll do that kind of stuff here too.”

The space will also play host to “dealer training” sessions, with retailers invited to learn more about Roland’s new products.

Local musician Sami Ghawi was at the open house on June 21, and liked what he saw.

“I think it’s fantastic,” Ghawi, director of FUSIONpresents, said as he sat at a keyboard. “I think that it’s wonderful for Surrey to have an inspiration studio here, in our effort with the Surrey Board of Trade to make Surrey a music city, so it’s wonderful. Anybody can come in to try out any of the equipment, and Roland is leading the pack in whatever it does, so it’s awesome.”

• RELATED: Surrey’s annual ‘Sounds of Summer’ concerts start July 4 with Caviar & Lace.

Dupas says the company spent close to two years finding the right place to move from Richmond.

“If you look at a map of the Lower Mainland, Surrey is smack in the middle, and in 10 years from now, this will be the hub, right. So it’s a good location to be for us, and very central,” he said.

“We love this space and we got in here early, with our own private patio where we can do events and hang out, so that’s cool,” Dupas added. “There are 900 Coast Capital people in this building, so we’re meeting them and making connections. A lot of them are non-musicians but they’re interested in what we do, and we sell a lot of products to non-musicians as well, beat-boxes and things like that, to people who want to be musicians but they don’t know how to play drums or piano, instruments like that, so we’re getting a lot of that traffic down here.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Postmedia to close more local newspapers, cut staff by 10 per cent

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP say man shot, woman assaulted in ‘targeted’ Cloverdale incident

This is the third reported shooting in Cloverdale since Saturday, and 25th shots-fired incident so far this year

Veterans Village project approved by Surrey council Monday

The $66-million project is expected to break ground this fall at Whalley Legion property

Surrey pageant hopeful aims to inspire others with anxiety

Sex abuse survivor Stephanie Solem is competing in the Mrs. BC pageant in Langley this Canada Day weekend

Surrey approves plan to relocate 100 Sullivan Heights peacocks

The plan also mean fines for anyone who feeds or houses the bird

Surrey Heritage Rail to host Canada Day celebrations

Dedication of Frank Horne Discovery Centre to be held at Cloverdale site on June 30

VIDEO: Look inside Roland’s new music studio/HQ in Surrey

Music instrument maker opens ‘inspiration centre’ on King George Boulevard

FRCC inmate who walked away arrested in Vancouver

Police observed a man riding a bike without a helmet.

Postmedia to close more local newspapers, cut staff by 10 per cent

Publications will continue to have digital presence, and continue to print free weekly publications

Recovery from 2017 B.C. wildfires will ‘take years’

Nearly a year later, the Canadian Red Cross and BC Government reflect on the 2017 wildfires

B.C., Ottawa sign nearly $1-billion housing agreement

10-year deal will help build and repair social and low-income homes

B.C. coffeehouse launches food drive after break-in

Non-perishable food donations accepted for free medium coffee at Bean To Cup

HIV-prevention drug used by 2,000 B.C. patients since becoming fully-funded

Pre-exposure prophylaxis – also known as PrEP – was made available at no cost on Jan. 1, 2018

B.C. polygamous leaders sentenced to house arrest

Winston Blackmore and James Oler were found guilty of practicing polygamy last year

Summer snow falls in parts of Newfoundland: ‘Never seen it this late in June’

Two centimetres had fallen in parts of Newfoundland

Most Read

l -->