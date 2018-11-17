Laila Testini of Crush Hair Co. in the salon which just joined Green Circle Salons, a company “that provides a simple but powerful green strategy to help salons reduce their environmental footprint.” (Photo: Lauren Collins)

VIDEO: Surrey hair salon joins sustainability initiative

Hair can be used to create boom to clean up oil spills: Green Circle Salons

Laila Testini says that on average, a hair stylist will create about one to two pounds of waste per day.

And up until this week, all of that waste from Crush Hair Co. was going straight into the garbage with no options for recycling.

Testini of the family-owned Crush Hair Co. said the salon joined a sustainability initiative on Wednesday (Nov. 14), aimed at reducing salons environmental impact.

The salon (located at 10-15133 56 Ave.) became a member of Green Circle Salons. Green Circle, according to a press release, is a company “that provides a simple but powerful green strategy to help salons reduce their environmental footprint.”

The program, according to the release, helps salons to redirect salon waste — that was once considered garbage — out of water streams and landfills.

Testini said the Crush, like other salons, threw everything into the garbage because municipal waste collection won’t take any of our waste because there’s colour on it and we can’t recycle our plastic bottles because there’s peroxide in them.” She said employees were taking home recyclable materials for curbside collection.

Testini said when she and her husband Brad started running the salon together, they decided they should start looking at more sustainable and environmental practices.

“I thought there must be a way for us to recycle, and then through a bit of research I found that this is a program that a lot of people in our industry are getting involved with.”

The beauty industry, Testini said, faces a number of issues and challenges when it comes to sustainability.

“What we were told when we were looking into it, was each stylist will create one to two pounds of waste every day, personally. When you think about it, it’s a lot,” said Testini, adding Crush employs 11 stylists. “So we were probably making more garbage than we should, and there was no way for us to get rid of it because we can’t dispose of it like any other business would.”

In the first four days of the initiative, Testini said the salon hadn’t filled up the garbage which she said would normally be filled up twice a day.

“All of our foils, all of our chemicals, all of the plastic products that we use, all of the hair is all totally recycled and reused.”

Testini said that through Green Circle, the salon was given five boxes for waste such as hair, colour tubes, plastic waste and for materials to be incinerated. The items that are incinerated, she said, are then turned into energy.

“They have a biodome that they send it to and they use gases to power a turbine.”

The hair, Testini said, can be used to create booms to clean up oil spills as well as beds for animals displaced in wildfires.

Green Circle, according to the release, sent more than 1,000 pounds of hair to the Gulf of Mexico in 2010 to help clean the BP oil spill.

“It’s cool all the stuff you can do with hair that we never thought about which is crazy because we threw out so much of it every day,” Testini said.

READ ALSO: Surrey ‘aggressively tackling’ recycling contamination to avoid hefty fines

READ ALSO: Keep Styrofoam out of your garbage or pay the price

READ ALSO: Surrey moves ‘Ecocentre’ and trash facility forward


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

 

Hair stylists at Crush Hair Co. in the salon which just joined Green Circle Salons, a company “that provides a simple but powerful green strategy to help salons reduce their environmental footprint.” (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Crush Hair Co. recently joined Green Circle Salons, a company “that provides a simple but powerful green strategy to help salons reduce their environmental footprint.” These are the boxes for the different types of waste at salons. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Previous story
After nearly 100 years in the field, Cloverdale farm recognized for agricultural leadership

Just Posted

VIDEO: Surrey hair salon joins sustainability initiative

Hair can be used to create boom to clean up oil spills: Green Circle Salons

White Rock breaks temperature record

B.C. city was the hottest in all of Canada

Former Surrey gymnast shining on rugby pitch for Bayside

An injury forced Brady Reeleder to switch sports, and now he’s thriving at his new endeavour

South Surrey church members ‘praying for accused mother… for the whole process’

Lisa Batstone’s second-degree murder trial continues this week in B.C. Supreme Court

City will ask Fraser Health to remove pay parking at SMH, Surrey councillor says

Surrey’s new council has already made parking free on neighbouring city streets

Trudeau offers to help Pacific islands face climate change impact

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the leaders from the Pacific island nations on Saturday during the APEC Summit in Papua New Guinea

BC Minister of Agriculture loses stepson to accidental overdose

Lana Popham announces death of her 23-year-old stepson, Dan Sealey

Canadian military’s template for perfect recruits outdated: Vance

Gen. Jonathan Vance, the chief of defence staff says that the military has to change because the very nature of warfare is changing, particularly when it comes to cyber-warfare

‘Toxic’ chosen as the Word of the Year by Oxford Dictionaries

Other top contenders for 2018 include ‘gaslighting’ and ‘techlash’

RCMP bust illegal B.C. cannabis lab

Marijuana may be legal but altering it using chemicals violates the Cannabis Act

1 woman dead, man in hospital after ‘suspicious’ crash: police

Homicide investigators and Burnaby RCMP are investigating the fatal collision

Canada defeats Germany 29-10 in repechage, moves step closer to Rugby World Cup

Hong Kong needs a bonus-point win over Canada — scoring four or more tries — while denying the Canadians a bonus point

Avalanche Canada in desperate need of funding

The organization provides avalanche forecasting for an area larger than the United Kingdom

5 B.C. cities break temperature records

Parts of B.C. remain warm, at 10 C, while others feeling chilly

Most Read

l -->