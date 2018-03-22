Washington Avenue Grill. (WAG photo) WAG photo Washington Avenue Grill is among eight B.C. restaurants on a top-100 list of “Best Restaurants for a Big Night Out.”

WAG makes top-100 ‘big night out’ list

Longtime waterfront restaurant among eight in B.C. cited

A South Surrey restaurant has been named one of the country’s best restaurants for a night out.

Washington Avenue Grill was among eight B.C. establishments on the list – Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants for a Big Night Out – announced by OpenTable Diners Wednesday morning.

OpenTable provides online restaurant reservations. The distinctions announced Wednesday “reflect the combined opinions of more than 550,000 restaurant reviews submitted by verified OpenTable diners for more than 2,500 restaurants in Canada,” a news release states.

The reviews were collected between Feb. 1, 2017 and Jan. 31, 2018.

Jeremy Ellis, one of four partners in the WAG – along with Brent Gray, Aaron Hotell and John Carroll – described the business’s inclusion on the list as a “big surprise.”

“I think it’s pretty amazing,” Ellis told Peace Arch News. “There’s a lot of restaurants out there. It’s pretty cool our customers think we’re in that class of companies.”

It’s also recognition for the staff, he said.

Ellis noted that unlike some of the other B.C. restaurants included on the list, such as Joe Fortes Seafood and Chop House in Vancouver, the WAG – located at 5-15782 Marine Dr. – is “not really a higher-end experience,” but more one of upscale, quality, comfort dishes.

“We are just a pretty good-value place to go, where you’ve got good service, good food” and live music, he said.

“A good place to go for a night out.

“Probably why we made the list,” he said, expressing thanks for “awesome” staff and “great” customers.

Washington Avenue Grill was the only Semiahmoo Peninsula restaurant to make the list. As with Joe Fortes, the other B.C. restaurants named – Blue Water Cafe, Fayuca, Nightingale, Osteria Savio Volpe, the Sportsbar LIVE! At Rogers Arena and West Oak – are in Vancouver.

