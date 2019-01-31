(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck File)

WestJet warns of phone scam that’s hit even their own staff

Fraudsters posing as company representatives are asking for credit card information

WestJet is warning the public of an ongoing phone scam.

In a release Thursday, the airline said fraudsters are posing as company representatives over the phone and asking for credit card information.

WestJet said it does not engage in telephone marketing, and warned people against sharing their credit card numbers or other private information over the phone.

Fraudsters have even targeted their employees.

“It’s important the public is aware that these calls are not coming from WestJet or a representative of WestJet,” said vice president of marketing communications Richard Bartrem. “Many of us here have been on the receiving end of these calls and understand the irritation they are causing.”

Bartrem encouraged Canadians to report their concerns to the correct authorities to help locate the source,

If you’ve been the target of suspicious activity, contact the RCMP Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501, or visit their website.

For more information on WestJet scams, such as phony email messages, fake Facebook surveys and the “misdial trap,” a scheme where fraudsters create toll-free numbers intentionally close to WestJet phone numbers in an attempt to catch guests who misdial, visit the ‘scams’ section of their advisories page.


WestJet warns of phone scam that's hit even their own staff

