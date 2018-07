Members of the White Rock Renegades ‘07 girls fastpitch team will be raising money for their provincial tournament, with a car-wash planned for this weekend in South Surrey.

The team will be at CWL Auto – at the corner of Crescent Road and King George Highway – from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, washing cars by donation.

The initiative is to raise funds for the team’s provincial tournament, which they are set to host in late July.