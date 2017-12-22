Anonymous donor gives $5,000 to Sources Newton Advocacy in Surrey

Sources says the donation will be huge help to non-profit society’s Housing First clients

Lee Murphy from DJ Mac Consulting, right, presents a $5,000 cheque on behalf of an anonymous donor to Sources’ Soraya VanBuskirk, left, and Susan Sellick, centre. (Photos submitted)

SURREY – An anonymous donor made the Sources Newton Advocacy Centre’s holiday celebration just a little more special by making a $5,000 donation.

“We recognize the contribution Sources makes in assisting the community with housing needs and supports,” said the donor, who also gave $1,000 last year. “We hope that this helps with contributing to personal needs and comforts over the holiday season and throughout the year.”

Sources’ Susan Sellick said the donation will be a huge help to the non-profit society’s Housing First clients.

“There are things we want to purchase for clients outside of the funding scope, such as gifts and food for our holiday celebration,” Sellick said. “We are fortunate to have these expenses covered by this donation, and yet, we still can set some aside for client issues that arise outside of the funding.”

Sources is an internationally-accredited non-profit society and registered charity that delivers a range of community, social and health-related programs in White Rock, Surrey, Delta, Langley and Northern B.C.



