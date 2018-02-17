Ball hockey fundraiser to honour Langley man lost to cancer

Annual tournament at UBC aims to raise $45,000 this year

“Courageous” and “kind” are the words friends used to characterize Scott Trapp, a 20-year-old Langley man who died the day after Christmas in 2014.

The Brookswood Secondary grad had been suffering from rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of cancer. Trapp fought the disease through chemotherapy and radiation, and had been declared cancer-free a few months earlier, but he did not make it.

The Scott Trapp Stick-It to Cancer Memorial Tournament, named after Trapp in 2015, is returning for its seventh straight year on Saturday, March 17 at UBC’s Point Grey campus in Vancouver.

The ball hockey tournament is hosted by the Phi Alpha chapter of Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity at the parking lot at the corner of Health Sciences Mall and Thunderbird Boulevard.

The fraternity is expecting to register 36 teams, including two men’s brackets and a women’s bracket.

“When [Scott] was diagnosed with cancer, he continually made sure others around him were alright, despite his illness,” said Will Shelling, Stick-It to Cancer media chairman.

“If I can help to carry Scott’s legacy and speak his name, I’m very honoured to do it.”

The tournament has raised more than $150,000 for the Canadian Cancer Society since its inception in 2011. The goal is to raise more than $45,000 this year.

“Aside from raising money, we really want to bring the community together with this event,” said Shelling. “We’re grateful to the community for supporting us year after year.”

Besides ball hockey, the event will feature raffle prizes, barbecue, and representatives from the Canadian Cancer Society to educate those on the symptoms of cancer and how to treat it.

For more information or to donate, visit stickittocancer.ca.

Previous story
COLUMN: Zoomers flourish in sunny Palm Springs

Just Posted

Reported gunfire in Surrey Friday night

Surrey RCMP were on scene in Newton

Russell Bidesi found guilty of second-degree murder in Surrey shooting

Bidesi was charged with shooting 28-year-old Bradley McPherson in 2011

Freezing temperatures expected in Lower Mainland

Snowfall warning ends, but surge or icy air to continue

Three White Rock councillors mull runs for mayor

Two other incumbents confirm runs to return to council

Surrey schools saw doubling of international students from 2010 to 2017

‘We have one of the largest elementary fee-paying programs in B.C. and Canada and it continues to grow.’

VIDEO: Major construction projects in White Rock

Parkade development now underway on waterfront

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Man who stole millions from Seabird Island band sentenced to 4.5 years jail

Stephen MacKinnon sentenced in Chilliwack court for stealing $2.3 million over eight years

B.C. man brings dog to court as ‘best witness’

Man is defending himself on charges of uttering threats, possessing weapon for dangerous purposes

Ball hockey fundraiser to honour Langley man lost to cancer

Annual tournament at UBC aims to raise $45,000 this year

Vancouver artist’s cartoon of Florida school shooting resonates

Cartoon shows football coach, one of the victims, meeting others killed in school shootings

Trudeau family arrives in India for state visit

Seven-day visit includes meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Military seeks DNA experts to help ID missing war dead

Federal program recovers, identifies and arranges burials for Canada’s nearly 28,000 missing war dead

Police follow stolen car, arrest three suspects thanks to ‘beautiful teamwork’

Honda Civic followed by helicopter as it fled police

Most Read

  • COLUMN: Zoomers flourish in sunny Palm Springs

    Peninsula Zoomer columnist April Lewis takes it easy in sunnier climes

  • Ball hockey fundraiser to honour Langley man lost to cancer

    Annual tournament at UBC aims to raise $45,000 this year

l -->