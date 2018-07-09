Bee beards to return at Cloverdale’s annual Honeybee Festival

The bee beards at the annual Honeybee Festival are always a crowd favourite. (Honeybee Centre / honeybeecentre.ca)

The Honeybee Festival returns to Cloverdale this weekend.

The Honeybee Centre will host its annual free, family friendly event on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Attendees can browse the wares of artisan vendors, check out the Honeybee Centre’s stock, and there will be face painting and games for kids. The highlight of the festival is the bee beard event, which is always a crowd favourite. Visitors will be able to watch as one brave soul has thousands of bees put on their face.

The event will also include beekeeping demonstrations, and other educational opportunities for all ages.

“This is our biggest event of the year, and while it’s a ton of fun, it’s also a great way for us to educate the public about the importance of bees and other pollinators,” said Andrew Delbaere, marketing co-ordinator.

The Honeybee Centre is located at 7480 176 Street, at the intersection of Highway 15 and Fraser Highway.



