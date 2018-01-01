Some swimmers at the 2018 Boundary Bay Polar Bear swim dressed to bring in the new year in style. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Boundary Bay Polar Bear Swim a frigid success

More than 330 people attended the annual Jan. 1 swim

Delta started off 2018 with a splash, with 337 people taking a dip in Boundary Bay’s chilly waters for the annual polar bear swim.

Swimmers had the option of taking a quick dip in the five degree water, or going the distance to reach the bell atop a buoy several meters out. This year, returning champion Jacob Enns was the first to reach the bell, followed by Stephen Stubbs and Jacob Bonikowsky.

The event also honoured other swimmers, including Rolf Grigull, who at 79 was the oldest person to participate in this year’s event, and Stig Aronsson and Jonas Zeides, who came from Germany to participate.

Although there weren’t prizes for it, many people also dressed up for the occasion, including one man who jumped in the water wearing a Star Wars stormtrooper mask.

In addition to the swim, which took place at 1 p.m., the event also featured a drumming group, face painting, entertainers and a campfire where kids could roast marshmallows.


grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

The 2018 Boundary Bay Polar Bear swim had games and other activities for bundled up kids. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Two men stand guard on paddle boards as the beach prepares to enter Boundary Bay for the 2018 Polar Bear swim. (Grace Kennedy photo)

RCM search and rescue workers bring a bell out into deeper waters. There are prizes for the first three swimmers to reach the bell. (Grace Kennedy photo)

The air temperature hovered around zero degrees while swimmers waited for the 2018 Boundary Bay Polar Bear swim to start. (Grace Kennedy photo)

People race into the five degree water of Boundary Bay for the 2018 Polar Bear swim. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Participants race out of the five degree water of Boundary Bay for the 2018 Polar Bear swim. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Participants race out of the five degree water of Boundary Bay for the 2018 Polar Bear swim. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Participants race out of the five degree water of Boundary Bay for the 2018 Polar Bear swim. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Participants race out of the five degree water of Boundary Bay for the 2018 Polar Bear swim. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Participants race out of the five degree water of Boundary Bay for the 2018 Polar Bear swim. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Rolf Grigull, 79, was honoured with a plaque and gift bag for being the oldest participant at the 2018 Boundary Bay Polar Bear swim. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Stig Aronsson (left) and Jonas Zeides (right) travelled all the way from Germany to participate in the 2018 Boundary Bay Polar Bear swim. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Returning first-place winner Jacob Enns (centre), second-place winner Stephen Stubbs (left) and third-place winner Jacob Bonikowsky hold their trophies aloft at the 2018 Boundary Bay Polar Bear swim. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Previous story
SLIDESHOW: PAN’s Year in Pictures

Just Posted

2017: The year in PAN headlines

Peace Arch News staff comb through a year’s worth of print editions for selected month-by-month news

B.C.’s New Year’s Baby born in Surrey

It’s a girl! The BC Government announces B.C.’s first baby of 2018 was born in Surrey

Resident has a new perspective on the comforts of life in Surrey

David Moerman, 28, designed company to help fund water wells in developing countries

Delta police see usual number of calls for New Year’s Eve

The department also dealt with five impaired drivers

B.C.’s top local news stories of 2017

A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention

SLIDESHOW: PAN’s Year in Pictures

Peace Arch News’ highlights from 2017

Giants begin New Year with OT win

Fans at the Langley Events Centre were treated to a second straight overtime game, but this time, the home team emerged victorious

New Year’s Eve fire at Pitt Meadows sawmill

No one injured.

Alberta’s carbon tax jumps

Alberta’s carbon tax jumped on New Year’s Day, but the province’s NDP government maintains the tax played a vital role in Alberta’s improving economic outlook

2018: Battleground year for B.C. chiefs

2018 is being called a battleground in a New Year’s Day Statement from Grand Chief Stewart Phillip

First Canadian New Year’s babies delivered at the stroke of midnight

‘It’s a tie!’: Toronto welcomes two New Year’s babies born at midnight

Canadian pilot killed in seaplane crash

A prominent UK CEO and Canadian pilot were victims of Australia seaplane crash

Power still out to 3,000 following ice storms in Fraser Valley

BC Hydro still working to restore electricity to 3,000 following ice storms

12 killed in Costa Rica plane crash

10 U.S. citizens including families from Florida, NY die in Costa Rica plane crash

Most Read

  • Boundary Bay Polar Bear Swim a frigid success

    More than 330 people attended the annual Jan. 1 swim