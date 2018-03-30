Lynn Edel leads participants of the 2016 Savvy Seniors event through a session of chair yoga at the White Rock Community Centre. (File photo)

Brain wellness on agenda for Savvy Seniors

Two-day event set for April 5-6 in White Rock

A series of workshops aimed at sharing tips on everything from fraud awareness to emergency preparation with seniors is set for April 5 and 6 at the White Rock Community Centre.

Savvy Seniors is organized with adults aged 55-plus in mind, and this year, the sessions will be broken down over two days.

Crime prevention co-ordinator Julia Everett said there is still plenty of room for those interested in attending.

The day will be launched by Mayor Wayne Baldwin; Staff Sgt. Daryl Creighton and one of the city’s top fire officials are also scheduled to speak.

Two years ago, the event drew more interest than the venue could accommodate – 150 attended and there was a waiting list – and organizers are hoping this year’s workshops will entice a similar crowd.

The key note speaker is to be Gary Anaka – described in a biography as “the top Brain-Based Learning facilitator in British Columbia today” – on Brain Wellness: The Secrets for Longevity.

Anaka’s presentations, according to the biography, are “always filled with humour and optimism to support everyone, from babies to seniors, to become life long learners, and to maintain a healthy brain throughout one’s life.”

Refreshments will be provided, and there will be draws for prizes including free registration for a White Rock Leisure Services excursion.

Cost to attend is $10. Events run from 9 a.m. to noon on both days.

To register for the workshops, call 604-541-2199.

