CARP started initiative to reduce cost of high-dose flu shot

Influenza affects up to 20 per cent of the population

Flu season has returned.

This week, most pharmacies have received their first shipments of influenza vaccine to meet the demands of Canadians, Tri-Cities Seniors Planning Network co-ordinator Ken Kuhn emailed to Peace Arch News.

Kuhn noted that influenza affects up to 20 per cent of the population, with the highest rates of infection coming from children aged five to nine and adults older than 65.

The Canadian National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) recommends a high-dose TIV vaccination for people aged 65 and older.

As the high-dose vaccine is not free for seniors in B.C., Kuhn wrote, CARP BC has partnered with London Drugs and Save-On-Foods pharmacies provincewide to create a Stand Up Straight initiative.

Seniors will be charged $75 (including all administration feeds and taxes), for a high-dose flu shot.

Seniors can register with the program at www.standupstraightbc.com

