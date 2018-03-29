Cat Fanciers of B.C. host Lucky Cat Affair

The Cat Fanciers of B.C. hosts the Lucky Cat Affair show this weekend in Abbotsford, featuring championship and household cats.

The event takes place Saturday, March 31 and Sunday, April 1 at the Quality Hotel and Conference Centre, 36035 North Parallel Rd.

This is the first time that the international cat show has been held in this area.

The event features more than 100 exotic breeds, as well as some domestic charmers.

Judging runs throughout both days, and spectators can watch the judging, as well as the awards being presented to the top five or 10 cats in each class.

They can also wander among the exhibitors’ area and view the cats when they aren’t being judged.

There will also be vendors with cat supplies, toys, food and more.

Doors are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

TLC Cat rescue of Langley will also be in attendance, featuring various rescue cats for adoption.

Admission is $6 general, $4 for seniors and free for kids under 12 (with adult admission).

Visit cfofbc.org for more information.