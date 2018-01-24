Cosmo the cat received life-saving surgery thanks to Major’s Legacy Fund, a local project that helps out those having trouble affording vet bills.

Cat saved by new Langley vet fund

A local feline is back home after lifesaving surgery.

A legacy fund to aid the pets of low-income Langley residents has provided lifesaving surgery to a local cat named Cosmo.

Jason Young’s pet was adopted from the Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS), but around New Year’s, he wasn’t doing so well.

Young has been short of work lately, and couldn’t afford a massive vet bill. But he didn’t want to lose Cosmo if there was anything he could do.

LAPS stepped in, thanks to a new fund that was just set up last year. Major’s Legacy Fund began with a seed of $25,000 donated by Elizabeth Smith.

Her beloved adopted dog Major was picked up by animal control officers in Langley in 2013. Despite a collar and a microchip, the shelter was unable to track down his owner, and he was adopted by Smith, a LAPS volunteer.

After Major died of congestive heart failure in 2017, Smith set up the fund in his memory to help other pet owners, particularly those without financial resources.

The fund will help any pet owner veterinary care that they can’t afford, from low-income working people, to seniors, to the homeless.

Young’s Cosmo was the first recipient.

“Our kitten has a bad urinary blocked infection,” Young wrote on Facebook, “and given my present financial situation, hope was all but lost.

“Langley LAPS has come to our rescue and I want to put out a big thanks to them.”

Cosmo’s illness was very serious, said Jayne Nelson, executive director of Langley’s Patti Dale Animal Shelter.

“The cat needed immediate surgery, he would have died,” she said.

She said that Young really loved Cosmo, and knew he was in trouble.

Fortunately, he was whisked off to the Brookswood Veterinary Hospital for treatment, with the bill being picked up by Major’s Legacy Fund.

“An update on Cosmo,” Young wrote after the surgery. “Driving me crazy with affection, love and cuddles. My best friend is back to normal.”

A second case being handled by the Legacy Fund is currently underway, helping provide ultrasound tests and blood work for an elderly dog owned by a local senior.

“It feels pretty great to have this fund in place,” Nelson said.

Previous story
Kids rock at ‘Surrey Reads’ event at Guildford Town Centre

Just Posted

Surrey man facing nine weapons charges after gunshot heard

Accused was arrested after police found bullet holes in two Fleetwood homes

Another Classic in the books for Surrey basketball’s dynamic duo

Volunteer tourney organizers Rick Inrig and Kevin De Boice first met on court in mid-1970s

Thousands of B.C. students, teachers to receive coding classes, digital skill training

More than 130,000 B.C. students will receive access to programs, including Surrey Centre Elementary

White Rock Coldest Night of the Year returns

Residents invited to raise money for homelessness prevention

Garage sale brings out some unusual characters such as Langley’s Holly Zonneveld

A gaggle of comedic individuals unite in Surrey Little Theatre’s latest production.

Unexpected noise, pollution and machinery frustrate White Rock business owners

Russell Avenue merchants say they received no advance notice

Realtors fear new ban on dual agency will hit rural B.C. hardest

Beyond less choice for consumers, new rules mean Realtors are prone to conflicting sales

Police dog Griff nabs suspect who fled in SUV from Chilliwack to Hope

Donald Stoochnoff faces four criminal charges including flight from officer and resisting arrest

Trudeau to host first B.C. town hall of the year

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will talk jobs and the economy on Feb. 2 in Nanaimo

Man behind Slack and Flickr to be honoured by University of Victoria

Stewart Butterfield helped co-found Flickr and Slack following his graduation from UVic in 1996

New provincial health officer takes over in B.C.

Dr. Bonnie Henry replaces retiring Dr. Perry Kendall to head public health efforts

U.S. gymnastics doctor sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison

Former sports doctor Larry Nassar admitted to molesting some of the nation’s top gymnasts for years

Cat saved by new Langley vet fund

A local feline is back home after lifesaving surgery.

Troublesome wild turkeys ruffle feathers in southeastern B.C.

Imagine: 80 turkeys running free in your town

Most Read