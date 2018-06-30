Show band March Hare entertains the crowd at North Delta’s Chalmers Park on Canada Day 2017. (Gord Goble photo)

Celebrate at North Delta’s Chalmers Park this Canada Day

Featuring music, puppet shows, bhangra, science demo, face painting, carnival games and fireworks

There will be something for the whole family to enjoy in North Delta this Canada Day.

The city is once again hosting Canada Day celebrations at Chalmers Park (11400 76A Ave.) from 5:30 to 10:45 p.m., including the always popular annual fireworks show.

Kids can get their faces painted, take a turn in the bouncy castle, participate in crafts, try their luck at carnival games and play recreational sports.

Be sure to bring your appetite as Delta Ministries and the North Delta Lions Club will be serving up delicious barbecue and other tasty bites until 8:30 p.m. L’Aromas Coffee will also be on hand to help keep your energy levels up.

The evening’s schedule is packed with entertainment for the whole family. Vancouver Puppet Theatre will be performing at 5:35 and again at 7:45 p.m., and “science guy” Curtis Braun will wow the crowd at 6:30 p.m.

Get your feet moving as Karima Essa performs and leads the crowd in a Bollywood dance workshop at 7 p.m., then keep the party going with show band extraordinaire March Hare at 8:45 p.m.

Opening ceremonies — including a cake-cutting — take place at 6 p.m., with the tasty treat available to all revelers free of charge.

And be sure to stick around for the grand fireworks display, set to begin at 10 p.m.

For those looking to celebrate earlier in the day, the City of Delta has more events planned in South Delta.

Things kick off at Tsawwassen’s Diefenbaker Park (5579 1st Ave.), with face painting, crafts, something called “balloon twister,” wood creations, and more from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Delta Gymnastics will be on hand as well with activities for kids.

Enjoy free hot dogs and drinks while “Elvis” serenades the crowd, but be sure to save room for the huge Canada Day cake.

Kirkland House in Ladner (4140 Arthur Dr.) will be hosting arts, culture and heritage activities from 12:30 to 4 p.m.

With over 12 hours of activities planned, hearty party people could hit all three City of Delta events. But there’s no prize for scoring a Canada Day hat trick, except bragging rights.

Check out photos from last year’s event here.


Fireworks are the highlight of the Canada Day celebrations at North Delta’s Chalmers Park. (Gord Goble photo)

